Goa Chief Minister Manohar Sawant inaugurated the annual Goa International Travel Mart 2019 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The grand event was held at the Park Regis Hotel in North Goa.

Goa Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism Manohar Ajgaonkar, Dayanand Sopte, the chairman of GTDC, Paripal Rai, the Chief Secretary of Goa, Ashok Kumar, secretary of Tourism, Sanjiv Gadkar, Director Goa Tourism, and Nikhil Desai, MD GTDC were also present on the dais during the occasion.

Inaugurated the Goa International Travel Mart 2019 yesterday. This is a good platform to showcase our strength to the global travel industry. GITM will bring together all stakeholders of tourism industry under one roof to demonstrate the tourism investment potential in Goa. pic.twitter.com/XgklouEnam — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 24, 2019

CM Sawant welcomed all delegates and explained to them the steps that his government has taken to promote tourism in the state.

A grand cultural show with the theme Goa captivated the crowd.

The event concluded on October 25, 2019, with Dr. Pramod Sawant assuring support to investors in the tourism sector and further endorsing the move to develop Goa as a Medical Tourism Destination.

The Goa International Travel Mart 2019 is an annual event organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa.

Exhibition

The main exhibition with stalls from exhibitors was organized for two days at the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao from Oct 23-25, 2019.

In the press conference held at this venue, the officials briefed the media about the history and significance of Goa.

About 280 tourism-related business entities from India and abroad participated in the GITM 2019, which aims to attract investment to promote tourism in the state.

The #GITM2019 in #Goa was an excellent showcase of the state inspite of #goarains, the event was inaugurated by CM Dr. Pramod Sawant and https://t.co/2fY3sPkEzz Shri Manohar Ajgaonkar. pic.twitter.com/UwfrHAacXx — Nirvan Diaries (@nirvandiaries) October 28, 2019

110 international buyers from 40 countries from the USA, UK, France, Germany, Australia, etc participated in the exhibition.

The buyers' airfare, transportation, stay, and food was sponsored by the event organizers.

The event concluded on an excellent note with a prize distribution get-together winners are as below:

Best Boutique Stall: The Postcard Hotel

Best Conceptualised Stall: Planet Hollywood Beach Resort

Best Decorated Stall: Bambolim Beach Resort

Best Eco-Friendly Stall: Concord Exotic Voyages

Best Display Stall: The Zuri White Sands Goa Resorts & Casino.

The event generated over 10,000appointments between the stakeholders and travel partners from around the world.

Goa hosts third edition of GITM 2019, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says it will give a boost to the tourism sector in Goa

|| #PRIMEGOA #TV_CHANNEL #GOANEWS #PRIMEUPDATE || pic.twitter.com/dDdoIMXP7e — PrimeTVGoa (@PrimeTVGoa) October 25, 2019

Event Sponsors

Alicia Purple managed the GITM 2019 with Sphere Travel Media as a strategic partner and Deltin Group as the Hospitality partner.

Hotel and transport Partners for the event were Vivanta and Freedom Holidays, respectively.

The GITM 2019 was supported by The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, IATO, ADTOI, and ATOAI.

Press conference at the GITM2019 in Goa. Lots of interesting stuff coming to Goa in the near future to boost tourism!! — at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim https://t.co/QpsbtrxgTR — Travelmynation (@travelmynation) October 24, 2019

Goa is visited by vast numbers of international and domestic travelers every year for its white-sand beaches, nightlife, sites of worship, and World Heritage-listed architecture.