Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkom is 68 years old. The king ascended the throne after the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in 2016. Before the start of his year-long coronation ceremonies, the king appointed a"royal consort."This appointment was the first after 100 years. The consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi has now been stripped of all titles on the grounds of being "disloyal." This act of the king has not elicited any response from the people.

The king has followed up by dismissing six palace officials for "disciplinary misconduct." NBC has reported that the six palace officials dismissed have been stripped of their ranks and royal decorations.

Thailand is a deeply conservative country where the monarchy is greatly respected. Any criticism of the monarchy can result in jail for up to 15 years.

The king

The king, who spent a lot of time abroad mostly in Germany, earlier shocked people by marrying his bodyguard 41-year-old Suthida, just before his coronation.

Subsequently, he also appointed 34 years old Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as the 'royal concert.' This title has not been used for the last 100 years, but the king selected her.

From these accounts, it appears he is a pleasure-loving man. He had divorced three wives earlier. One of his wives had escaped to the United States, where she resides. It appears the king may have had second thoughts about his appointing the royal concert.

It is possible that the royal consort wanted to become the queen, and as such, the king had to act. All references to 34 years old have disappeared. The lady cannot give her version because of the strict laws in force in Thailand, which mandate a 15-year term for anyone criticizing or commenting on the royal family.

Assertive mood

The king is in an assertive mood and has taken direct control of two Army units.

He has used his near-divine power to marry and divorce women at will. One of his queens lives outside Bangkok, almost as a recluse. Many of her relations are undergoing jail terms for trying to make money with their association with the royal family.

The royal concert is a dignified concubine. After joining the military in 2008 as a nurse, she quickly rose to the rank of major general. Her photographs were displayed by the Royal Palace in which she has shown piloting a plane and marching up and down during the coronation of the king.

The king has also dismissed six officials. CNN has reported that two official notices from the Thai Royal Household on Wednesday announced King Maha Vajiralongkorn dismissed six officials and stripped them of their ranks. They range from officials in the police and army to a "Khun Ying," or a lady in the Royal Household.

Among those dismissed is Sakolket Chantra -- a high-ranking police lieutenant-general of the Royal Household Bureau.

Last word

The Royal Palace has stripped the consort of all titles, and her name has been taken from the website.

The king is a hugely respected figure in Thailand, which was in the news recently for the death of tigers. Generally, people will not question his motives and actions, but to the outside world, the goings-on in the royal house of Thailand is the subject of gossip. Thailand is a constitutional monarchy with the royal family greatly respected by the people. One wonders whether the latest act of the king will meet with the approval of the people