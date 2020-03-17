Epic Games officially released "Fortnite: Battle Royale" patch v12.20 and it is available to download on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and other handheld devices. The download size for this update is only a couple of GBs, and since the downtime has already ended, players can jump straight into the Battle Royale as soon as the patch is done installing. The latest update added a slew of new features to the Battle Royale, including a brand new flying vehicle.

'Fortnite' new Choppa vehicle

First and foremost, the helicopter, which is called "Choppa," has been finally added to the game.

Ever since the beginning of Chapter 2, Season 2, "Fortnite," has been teasing the arrival of the new chopper. The launch trailer gave players the first look at the new flying-vehicle, and the helipads in the new POIs also confirmed it.

New players might not know this, but the Choppa isn't the first flying vehicle in "Fortnite." The game already had a biplane vehicle called X-4 Stormwing in the past, which was vaulted at the beginning of season 8 of the last chapter. The new Choppa footage also shows that it can carry five players at the same time.

One player will fly the vehicle, whereas the rest will be able to shoot with their weapons.

Better look at the new helicopter: pic.twitter.com/NhexfiVjTj — Lucas7yoshi - Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) March 17, 2020

Spy Games LTM and map changes

Dataminers were able to get information about a new Team Rumble Limited Time Mode called "Operation: Knockout." The new event will be continuing "Fortnite's" current season's Spy theme and will also feature its own set of challenges.

The Limited Time Mode will be a 4-round squad battle, and the squad with the most elimination at the end of the round wins the match and earns "Intel" which unlock new Tech that can be used in "Operation" modes.

spy team rumble ltm image pic.twitter.com/FLJYkofwVY — Lucas7yoshi - Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) March 17, 2020

The map has also been changed a bit after the update. For some reason, the Oil Rig has been destroyed, and there is some visible oil leaking on the minimap.

We can expect more changes in the new Agent POIs in the next updates because it seems like they are connected to this season's lore of "Fortnite."

Map changed a bit oil platform is leaking more pic.twitter.com/eDL2vrZOWA — Kleinmike - Fortnite Leaks & News (@xkleinmikex) March 17, 2020

New cosmetic items and bundles

A new Slurp Legends bundle has been added to "Fortnite." The bundle has new variants for Jonesy, Bandolette, and the Leviathan outfit. The rest of the new outfits are:

Bonehead

Tailor

Master Minotaur

Blockade Runner

Wiretap

Envoy

Crimson Elite

Scarlet Commander

Last but not least, Epic Games has finally added the most requested Locker feature in "Fortnite: Battle Royale." The Locker has been revamped in the latest update, and players can now set different presets of cosmetic items that can be quickly applied without changing each cosmetic item individually.

The feature had a lot of fan-made models in the past, but Epic Games surprised players with this new addition.