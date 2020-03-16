Epic Games has made considerable changes to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the release of Chapter 2, Season 2 back in February 2020. The video game developer has released several changes to the map, including secret bases with henchmen and bosses. By taking these bosses down, players can obtain some of the most potent weapons in the video game, including the Mythic Assault Rifle, the Mythic Drum Gun, and the Grappler that has infinite charges.

Unfortunately, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator has not released patch notes for the first update of the new season, or for any other upgrade that was released during it.

The community believes that the Pump Shotgun, one of the most popular weapons in the game, has been secretly changed. Of course, Epic Games has not released patch notes, so players had to find out about the change by simply playing the game.

Pump Shotgun has been recently changed

Reddit user HirsiHD has recently posted a thread about the changes to the Pump Shotgun in "Fortnite Battle Royale." According to the user, this close-range weapons has been changed in one of the recent patches, either with the v12.10 patch on March 3, or the initial Chapter 2, Season 2 patch released on February 20.

It appears that Epic Games has changed damage values for both body shots and headshots with this weapon, which has been confirmed by many other players.

"You can hit for things like 98, 72, 172, 169 in a one tile radius with purple pumps. It makes no sense since the pellets should only do increments of 10 in a box. Anyone else notices this?" is what the Reddit user posted. Other users have responded to the question, saying that they've noticed the same thing.

Unfortunately, Epic Games has not released patch notes, so there is no official confirmation regarding the change.

It is important to note that this is neither buff nor a nerf. The "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has not made the weapon stronger or weaker, it simply deals different damage in comparison to before, and players are trying to figure out what exactly is causing it.

Will patch notes ever come back?

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has stopped releasing patch notes for the popular video game in Chapter 2. There have been several patch notes, but they were brief and did not include any details changes that have come with updates. Considering that the video game has many tournaments, including ones with massive cash prizes, it makes no sense that Epic Games has stopped releasing patch notes.

After all, "Fortnite" players, both casual and competitive, should be aware of the new changes. The community is hoping that Epic Games will start releasing patch notes once again, but this may not happen anytime soon.