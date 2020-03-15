Epic Games reportedly introduced another version of the Battle Pass called the "Annual Battle Pass" back in December 2019. Although "Fortnite: Battle Royale" is a free-to-play game, it gives its players the ability to upgrade their playing experience by purchasing the season pass that is released each season. Battle Pass rewards players with various cosmetic items and outfits as they progress through its 100-tiers.

'Fortnite' Annual Battle Pass

A Battle Pass lasts a whole season which typically spans two to three months.

Epic Games planned to release an annual counterpart of the Battle Pass this year which was supposed to last a whole year and five to six seasons. It was going to cost around $70 to $80 and unlocked 25% content in each new season.

The yearly subscription was supposed to be released with the release of "Fortnite" Chapter 2 Season 2, although Epic decided to scrape off the idea altogether. Epic explained that prototype features sometimes make their way to the release version of "Fortnite" but they are not actually seen in the game.

Furthermore, Epic clarified that they have no plans of releasing it

In-game Annual Battle Pass Footage

The latest leak from a "Fortnite" data miner gave us the first in-game look at the planned Annual Battle Pass and its rewards. The video shows that the player was able to not only unlock the pass but also got the rewards which included an unreleased outfit. Here's the in-game footage for the annual Battle Pass:

EZ 2020 Anual Pass pic.twitter.com/QqfTI3h6RX — M1 (@m1fnbr) March 15, 2020

It seems like the Battle Pass grants players not only the seasonal rewards but there are some exclusive rewards as well which players can grab only by purchasing the annual pass.

The rewards are:

Brilliant Bomber (Rare)

Loons (Rare)

Bash (Epic)

Llamacorn Shield (Epic)

Astra (Epic)

Shining Star (Epic)

Razor Smash (Epic)

Razor Smash (Epic)

'Fortnite' legacy controls removal delay

The Legacy controls are one of the control presets with the intent of providing average aim-assist to controller players and allows them to balance their aiming disadvantage in cross-platform matches with Keyboard and Mouse players.

Ever since the release of Chapter 2 Season 2, an aim-assist bug gives players an unfair advantage by allowing them to track opponents through walls and bushes by tapping the aim button.

The seven-day countdown for the previously announced removal of the "Legacy Controls" came to an end recently although the developers decided to not move the changes just yet. On the "Fortnite" official Twitter status page, Epic tweeted that the settings will remain in the game for a little longer and they will provide an update when the settings are removed.