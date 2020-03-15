"Fortnite Battle Royale" has gone through a lot of changes since its release in September 2017. The seasonal progression system is one of many things that has undergone massive changes, and the current system looks nothing to the original system released with the first season of the game. Season 1 of the popular video game had a Seasonal Shop, and players had to level up in order to be able to buy certain cosmetic items.

With the release of Season 2, Epic Games has introduced a new progression system called Battle Pass.

The first system had 70 tiers and players who bought it were able to earn many rewards by leveling up from completing challenges and playing the game. The "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has recently developed an Annual Battle Pass, and it was supposed to be released at the start of 2020. However, this did not happen, but leakers have revealed what it looks like.

Annual Battle Pass offers exclusive items

With the release of the v11.30 "Fortnite Battle Royale" patch back in December 2019, data miners found the Annual Battle Pass in the game data.

Many players had believed that it would be released at the start of the new year, but the video game developer did no such thing, most likely due to a long extension of Chapter 2, Season 1. However, data miners have discovered what the new type of Battle Pass looks like, and they recently shared it with the community.

EZ 2020 Anual Pass pic.twitter.com/QqfTI3h6RX — M1 the kpop stan (@m1fnbr) March 15, 2020

As it can be seen from the video above, the Annual Battle Pass would include seven exclusive cosmetic items.

If it was released, these cosmetic items would most likely not be available to anyone else. One of the rewards would be a special token, but it is unknown what its purpose was going to be.

"This is how the Annual Pass 2020 feature was going to look like! You would have received every Battle Pass of the year (of course not instantly), plus some exclusive cosmetics. I still don't understand why they scrapped this idea," is what ShiinaBR, one of the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" data miners posted on his Twitter profile.

It could be released in 2021

Unfortunately, Epic Games has decided not to release the Annual Battle Pass for 2020, but players are still hoping that it comes in 2021. Buying the progression system for an entire year would most likely be discounted, and the "Fortnite" creator would also make a lot of profit at the same time.

Epic Games definitely wouldn't have developed such a feature if there were no plans to bring it to the game at some point. However, everyone is hoping that seasons in Chapter 2 will not be longer than three months. The first season of the new chapter was the longest season in "Fortnite" history as it lasted for more than four months.