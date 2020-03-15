The now global pandemic - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is spreading like wildfire across the globe as this has affected the everyday living of people across the world. The gaming scene was also hit by the disease as several events were recently canceled to prevent it from spreading. However, it was revealed that a member of the famed eSports team Faze Clan was tested positive and it is now believed that he may have infected another team’s “Fortnite: Battle Royale” roster.

‘Fortnite’ coach tested positive

FaZe Clan’s “Fortnite” coach who goes by the handle DestinyJesus recently took to Twitter to reveal that he was tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Per the YouTube channel The Fortnite Guy, the FaZe member attended this year’s DreamHack Open in Anaheim to coach the gaming org’s “Fortnite” team. What made it even worse is that there were pro players from other teams – specifically from Team SoloMid (TSM) - whom he interacted with during that event and those players are now freaking out over on social media and believed to have been infected by the virus.

Tested positive for Coronavirus 😐 — DestinysJesus (@DestinysJesus) March 13, 2020

It started with a hug

One of the players from TSM – ZexRow – tweeted that he gave the “Fortnite” coach a hug during the event adding that he began to cough alongside an aching head, not to mention that his throat hurts every morning. The TSM pro also posted a screenshot showing a Discord conversation between him and fellow teammate TSM Crue where the latter said that he too has symptoms similar to ZexRow’s.

Another TSM “Fortnite” pro – Reverse2k also posted tweets suggesting that he’s a bit under the weather. Even TSM MackWood tweeted that he’s 90 percent certain that ZexRow may have given him the bug.

I gave @DestinysJesus a hug and he has the corona virus and I just started getting a cough, my throat hurts every morning, my head hurts and I'm wheezing 😨 — ZexRow (@TSM_ZexRow) March 13, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Destiny jokingly stated that he “single-handedly squad wiped” TSM’s “Fortnite” roster.

He also uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he detailed the stuff that he did and places that he went to while in California. According to him, he got it “after DreamHack Anaheim either at Long Beach Port or going through LAX/Gatwick.”

Prior to getting tested positive, the “Fortnite” coach posted several tweets detailing how sick he’s been getting by the day adding that he can’t sleep since he has difficulty breathing and coughing. Destiny even revealed that he got the Swine Flu back in 2009.

Still sick, deciding to stream or not. — TSM Reverse2k (@Reverse2k) March 12, 2020

FaZe Clan’s statement

FaZe Clan, on the other hand, issued an official statement regarding the COVID-19 threat.

Per the gaming org, they’re implementing a policy (effective immediately) that fully enables all of their staff to remain from their homes for the time being.

Further, it was also noted that albeit such change, they’ll be doubling their efforts in making sure that the Faze Clan content will still carry on throughout their “collective channels during this period of new-found free time.” Wishing DestinyJesus a speedy recovery and return to his 'Fortnite' coaching duties.