Epic Games has brought some huge things to "Fortnite Battle Royale," such as the cross-play functionality across all the supported platforms. One could say that this was a revolutionary thing in video gaming history as both Sony and Microsoft have agreed to let "Fortnite" players play with and against each other, regardless of the gaming console. However, allowing crossplay has also brought some big problems to the game as well, and many players are not happy with it.

The biggest problem with crossplay is the advantage PC players have with their input devices; keyboard and mouse.

On the other side, controller players, who mostly play "Fortnite Battle Royale" on a gaming console, have aim assist as their advantage, and this mechanic has been quite inconsistent in the past few weeks. Epic Games has announced that legacy aim assist settings would be removed on March 13, but it turns out that the settings will stay in the game for a short time longer.

Legacy aim assist settings to stay in the game

Legacy aim assist settings have been in "Fortnite Battle Royale" since its release in September 2017.

In recent seasons, Epic Games has released advanced settings for controller players, allowing them to switch between Linear and Exponential settings. In the meantime, Legacy settings have caused a lot of trouble to players and they have been quite inconsistent.

In the first few weeks of Chapter 2, Season 2, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players reported that aim assist could be used for tracking enemies through walls.

In addition to this, aim assist would sometimes give players incredible accuracy, and that was one of the main complaints PC players had. Many controller players took advantage of the broken aim assist mechanic, abusing it to get quick eliminations, and this is most likely the reason Epic Games has decided to remove legacy controls from the game.

At the moment, it is unknown when the settings will be removed as the video game developer has announced the delay.

"The "Use Legacy Look Controls" setting will remain enabled for a short time longer. We'll provide an update when the setting is removed," is what Epic Games posted on Twitter.

New settings

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players are able to copy their old settings to advanced ones before the video game creator removes them from the game. This can be easily done by using "Copy From Legacy" option in controller options. Additionally, all players will have their settings automatically converted after Legacy settings leave the game.

It will be interesting to see how players adapt to new settings, but there is no doubt that the best option would be the removal of forced crossplay lobbies.