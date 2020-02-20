"Fortnite: Battle Royale's" most anticipated season update is finally live. The latest season is titled "Top Secret" and the theme revolves around agents and spies. Epic Games usually release season patch notes right after the update but, since last season, they have stopped releasing official patch notes for the updates.

Instead of officially posting the patch notes on their site, Epic decided to give the overview for this season in a tricky way. After the patch was released, earlier today, a "Top Secret" letter in multiple languages was uploaded, to the community asset box of "Fortnite," which gave us an overview of the changes made in the latest season.

'Top Secret' Letter

A few days before the update, "Fortnite: Battle Royale" ran a worldwide billboard advertisement campaign which consisted of footage with phone numbers. During that time, a user called "The Agency" joined "Fortnite's" official discord and started to "Activate" people and it was later revealed that the agency was actually activating some people as their agents. Basically, the whole activation thing was the starting point of the lore of this season of "Fortnite" because every "Fortnite" player is an "Agent" as described by the secret letter.

You can check out the letter below:

Btw, these are sort of the patchnotes I guess https://t.co/aurmCjrdp8 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 20, 2020

The letter explains that players will now belong to either the Ghost or the Shadow team and that they will have to take down their rival agents using the new methods in this season.

Changes in the latest update

Traps, Compact SMGs, and Bolt-action sniper rifles have been vaulted and tons of weapons have also been unvaulted, all of which are mentioned below:

Suppressed Pistol

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Remote Explosives

Grapplers (Mythic)

Drum Gun (Mythic)

LaunchPad (in competitive playlists)

Boom Bow (Mythic)

The new Mythic weapons can be found in the new POIs and there is also a new type of chests that can be opened using ID scans.

The five new named locations on the map are:

The Yacht

The Agency

The Rig

The Shark

The Grotto

Players can find new agent NPCs on the map that will drop loot once eliminated and hiding locations such as dumpsters and toilets now teleports players to other locations.

Customizable agent

"Fortnite: Battle Royale's" Chapter 2 Season 2 battle pass outfit called Maya is the game's first customizable character. Players can unlock new customizations for the character every week and there are a total of 3.8 million style variants for Maya.

Aside from Maya, the other battle pass outfits have two different styles called Shadow and Ghost and players get to unlock only one of their variants after completing a set of challenges.