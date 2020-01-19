"Fortnite Battle Royale" has gone through numerous changes since its release in September 2017. The video game has transformed from a cartoonish game everyone played for fun to a highly-competitive game with improved graphics and tournaments with massive prize pools. In addition to it, over the course of 11 seasons, "Fortnite's" PvP mode has seen many items come and go, as well as gameplay features, map design, and many other things.

Damage Trap is one of the items that has gone through many changes.

Traps were originally in "Fortnite Battle Royale," but they looked different than they look now. In its original variants, there were three types of traps, but they had been later combined into a single item called a Damage Trap. However, some "Fortnite" players aren't very fond of them, such as Mongraal and Benjyfishy, and want them to be vaulted.

'Fortnite' pro players complain about the trap

Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson and Benjy "Benjyfishy" Fish are well known "Fortnite Battle Royale" players. Both of them took part in Fortnite World Cup and are very popular, especially on the competitive scene.

After Cash Cup solo tournament on January 16, these two players complained about the traps in the game.

Benjyfishy made a tweet saying he would like traps and sniper rifles to be removed from the game. The professional "Fortnite Battle Royale" player said these two things are worse than controller players, referring to aim assist many controller players use.

like to remove traps and snipers from competitive its worse than controller players not even joking — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) January 16, 2020

Mongraal posted a couple of angry tweets after he was eliminated by a trap, implying that traps require no skills.

A few minutes later, the player complained again, saying that he was quitting the game until damage traps are vaulted. Mongraal, just like Benjyfishy, brought controller players intro conversation. The FaZe Clan player said that he hates traps more than controller players.

just released I hate traps more than controller players — code mongraal #ad 🍀 (@Mongraal) January 16, 2020

Trap history

When "Fortnite Battle Royale" was first released, there were three different types of traps.

Spike Trap, which had the same design as today, could only be placed on the floor. For ceiling and walls, there were two separate electric traps. It was not possible to place a spike trap on a wall, for example, or a Wall Dynamo on the floor. With the v1.11 patch, Epic Games has combined all the three traps into a single drap which dealt 125 damage.

In Season 4, the "Fortnite" developer had nerfed the trap to deal only 75 damage, but its triggering time was decreased from six to five seconds.

However, after the community had complained about the damage nerf, Epic Games buffed the trap. Its damage was not reverted to the original 125 hit points, it was buffed all the way to 150, which is the current damage.