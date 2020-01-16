Epic Games managed to make "Fortnite Battle Royale" more popular and interesting by adding different game modes to it. Besides the original game mode, which is simply a battle royale survival mode that comes in three different playlists, the video game developer has released different limited-time game modes and players have enjoyed them. The first such mode was 50v50 which was also the first large-team game mode, and it was released in December 2017, three months after the game came out.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator has released the v11.40 update on Wednesday, January 15, adding new content to the game.

While the patch wasn't as big as players expected it to be, data miners have still found some interesting information regarding the future content. According to them, it turns out that Epic Games is going to release a Search And Destroy mode to "Fortnite."

'Fortnite's' Search And Destroy mode should be fun

Search And Destroy mode was made popular in the "Call of Duty" series. This game mode has two teams playing against each other, but instead of simply having one side eliminate the other one for a higher score, the goal is to either destroy or detonate a bomb.

One team is on the attacking side with the goal to either eliminate all the enemies or to destroy an objective. There are two objectives, marked A and B, and the team has to plan an explosive on either of them and defend it until it detonates. On the other side, the defending team has to defend both bomb sites and make sure that enemies don't plant a bomb. If a bomb is planted, the defending team can defuse it and win the game.

In addition to this, it is possible for a defending team to win just by eliminating all the opposing players.

What makes this mode different from other modes, at least in "Call of Duty," is that there are no respawns. Players are limited to one life per round and after they die, they have to spectate their teammates. This mode would bring something new to "Fortnite Battle Royale" and it should be very fun.

At the moment, its release date is unknown, but we can expect it to come out before Chapter 2, Season 2.

Challenges and Creative Mode

This mode will most likely be released within the Creative Mode of "Fortnite," but with enabled matchmaking. Data miner Lucas7yoshi has discovered a special set of challenges that will be released with the mode, and players will be able to earn a lot of Season XP, two back blings, and a spray from them.

Follow your passions. Stay up to date. All about Fortnite

In total, players will be able to earn 210,000 Season XP by completing Search And Destroy challenges in "Fortnite Battle Royale." This is why it will most likely be released in the current season since Epic Games has recently released numerous other challenges that reward players with massive XP.