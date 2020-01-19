"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is, without any doubt, one of the best Video Games currently available. Released in late October 2019, the shooter game has managed to take the second spot when it comes to revenue of premium games, just behind "FIFA 19." However, despite its positive sides and amazing graphics, many players are disappointed with the way Infinity Ward, the game developer, has handled some of the issues.

There have been many complaints by the community regarding the game. Players are not happy with the camping meta, skill-based matchmaking, numerous game-breaking exploits, and many other things.

On top of that, the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" developer has decided to delay Season 2 of the game, making the community even more disappointed. On the brighter side, a new patch will be released soon, which will bring new content.

New patch is on its way

Infinity Ward has recently teased "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players by revealing new content that will come in the future updates. The video game developer has published a community update on its blog, announcing additions that will come in the near future.

The 1.13 update has been cooking for quite some time and players will be able to finally get their hands on it in the next few days.

Many of the recent updates haven't added much new content as they were mostly related to playlist shuffles and bug fixes. According to Newsweek, Infinity Ward hasn't revealed any specific details regarding the 1.13 update, but the company has described it as "a big update." Studio Art Director Joel Emslie has, however, hinted at some things that may be added with the upcoming update.

This includes much-needed custom loadouts as players are only able to use five of them at the moment. Additionally, we can expect a major overhaul to the Blueprint system. "It's in mainline back at the studio, and we've been tinkering with it. I'm not sure which update it's in, but I think it's next," the director said regarding the loadout update.

As for the Blueprint system, it will allow players to create many more variations of weapons combining different attachments, but it is very unlikely that we will get it with the 1.13 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" update.

An exact release date for the patch hasn't been revealed yet, but considering that most patches are released on Tuesdays around 1 PM Eastern Time, we can expect the next one to follow the suit.

Season 2 delay

Infinity Ward has decided to delay Season 2 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" for unknown reasons. However, the upcoming patch should keep players entertained while waiting for the new season.

Season 1 was originally scheduled to end on January 28, but its ending has been postponed for February 11.