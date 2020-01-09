Epic Games has turned "Fortnite Battle Royale" into one of the most popular video games of all time, which has also benefited the gaming world. Thanks to the popularity of the game, Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have all enabled cross-play functionality on their gaming consoles. In addition to this, mobile and PC players can also play with and against each other thanks to this.

However, as amazing as it is for a PlayStation 4 player to team up with their Xbox One friend in "Fortnite Battle Royale," there are a lot of problems with the cross-play functionality.

More specifically, console players complain about PC players on keyboard and mouse, while PC players believe that aim assist on consoles in unfair. The latest advanced settings for controller in "Fortnite" give players a legal aimbot, however, which may force Epic Games to nerf aim assist.

Linear settings reign supreme

Back in March 2019 when Epic Games has released the cross-play functionality for "Fortnite Battle Royale," players were excited to finally team up with their friends on other systems.

However, this joy would soon turn into negativity as players started complaining about the issues with this feature. It is hard to make the cross-play functionality fair for everyone, but it seems that the "Fortnite" developer may have buffed controller accuracy a little bit too much.

At the moment, controller players can pick between three different controller assist presets; linear, exponential, and legacy. Exponential aim assist isn't used by many players at the moment since legacy and linear settings are much better. Most recently, players have found out linear settings that make aiming so much easier. As a matter of fact, players are given an aimbot as they don't even have to move the right analog stick, the game will aim at an enemy for them.

The most important thing is to use the linear input curve and to set dead zones to low values.

'Not aim assist, but an aimbot'

Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players argue that this is not just aim assist, but an aimbot. Epic Games may have gone too far with buffing aim assist strength this time, and it will most likely be nerfed in one of the following updates.

Linear/exponential is kinda ridiculous @FNCompetitive . Also its not fake so I don't want to hear it @AllLinearPlayers pic.twitter.com/inmRSP8J0m — RLluka (@lluka_r) January 9, 2020

In the video above, Twitter user lluka_r how strong aim assist is with the correct settings. The player does not even move his right analog stick, yet the aiming reticle stays on the target all the time, even while the enemy is jumping. The Reddit thread with this video has gained over 2,200 upvotes in the first nine hours and it will be interesting to see how Epic Games will respond to it and if the nerf will come soon.