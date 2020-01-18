Epic Games has turned "Fortnite Battle Royale" into one of the most popular Video Games of all time. Released in September 2017, the video game has broken numerous records, including the record for most concurrent players with 10.8 million, back in February 2019. Thanks to the popularity of the game, many gamers who played it, especially during its early stages, have achieved fame by gaining millions of followers on streaming platforms.

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was one of the first streamers who became incredibly popular thanks to "Fortnite Battle Royale." Ninja is someone almost the entire gaming world has heard of, and he has recently gotten his exclusive "Fortnite" skin.

Epic Games has put the popular streamer in the game with the skin which looks identical to him. Some other popular "Fortnite" streamers have reacted to Ninja's skin, and there is a chance they will receive their own skins in the future.

The reaction from popular 'Fortnite' streamers

Dr. Disrespect has been playing "Fortnite Battle Royale" on and off and he's criticized the game developer numerous times. In a tweet posted by him, the streamer made a little joke about Epic Games, but he also offered "firm handshakes" to Ninja.

"I will say this, it took way too long for Epic to add an influencer skin, let alone a @Ninja skin. These skinny developers from North Carolina finally woke up. Firm handshakes Ninja," is what the streamer tweeted.

TimTheTatman, the streamer Ninja has often teamed up in "Fortnite Battle Royale," also made a joke. This time, it was at Ninja's expense. The streamer has bought the Ninja skin and he used it to perform the Floss emote.

While emoting, TimTheTatman said, "Hey guys, I'm not seeing enough movement," which is a reference for Ninja's New Year's Eve incident in New York City.

Turner "Tfue" Tenney, who is considered one of the best "Fortnite Battle Royale" players, offered a different angle on Ninja receiving an exclusive skin. Tenney claimed that he wasn't the first personality to get it, referring to Marshmello getting his own skin last year.

While this is true, Blevins definitely is the first streamer to get his own skin in the game.

More celebrities and streamers coming to 'Fortnite'

Epic Games has announced that more celebrities and streamers will be added as outfits/skins in "Fortnite Battle Royale." Loserfruit and TheGrefg will most likely receive their own skins next, and we can expect the video game developer to further expand the collection of "Icon Series" cosmetic items.

According to Epic Games, "more creators from games, music and entertainment" will be added to the popular video game.