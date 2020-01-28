2K Games is commemorating former NBA superstar and legend Kobe Bryant in "NBA 2K20" following his and his 13-year-old daughter's fatal accident.

The tragedy

Kobe Bryant, the 42-year-old basketball superstar, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday, January 26, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

The NBA legend was known to fly to Los Angeles often, via helicopter, for his games with the Lakers. He frequently had family in tow. Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant had four children.

2K Games honors Kobe

Following the tragic event, 2K Games put together a memorial for Kobe Bryant as part of an in-game update for "NBA 2K20." The update is a memorial cover that greets players on the main page once the game boots up.

The cover consists of a black and white photo of the fallen athlete with name and life span (1978 - 2020). Kobe Bryant is already an integral part of the game series and was even featured several times on the box cover arts including that for "NBA 2K20."

Tributes don't stop there

In related news, Kobe Bryant's fans are already honoring their fallen hero in "NBA 2K20" by sporting his jersey and game gear within the public neighborhood area.

The feature allows players to build their own characters and have them meet up for social activities and playing games together. Nade Grinds, a group member sent out a tweet titled, "Will sit here all day till they release Kobe gear."

ESPN is getting set to re-air the NBA legend's last match in tribute.

NBA players and coaches, from around the country, are showering tributes to the fallen NBA star and his daughter since the fatal accident.

Championships and accolades

Kobe Bryant played in the NBA for the entirety of his 20-season run, becoming an 18-time All-Star.

During his time in the NBA, Kobe Bryant won five championships and the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1997. He was also the youngest NBA player in league history to rack up 30,000 points as he was 34-years-old at the time.

Kobe Bryant also won two Olympic gold medals; at the Summer Olympics 2008 and Summer Olympics 2012. Bryant also became the first African American to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film and the first former athlete to earn a nomination for Academy Award in any category for his own film "Dear Basketball."

Kobe's business ventures

Kobe Bryant has also launched his own business ventures outside of his NBA career. In 2014, Bryant formed Kobe Inc. which forms and raises sports brands. In 2016, Bryant and business partner Jeff Stibel started Bryant-Stibel, a venture capital firm.