When "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released, back in September 2017, no one could have predicted that it would turn into one of the most popular Video Games of all time. Even its developer, Epic Games, did not expect the game to turn into a worldwide sensation just a few months after its release. As of today, the game has more than 250 million players, according to the player count from March 2019, and it keeps getting bigger.

The original version of the popular video game looked much different than it looks today.

The first release of "Fortnite Battle Royale" had cartoonish graphics and no one really took the game seriously. After a few months, Epic Games changed a lot of things with it and, while the game has still remained rated for everyone, its graphics made it much better. However, despite the fact that "Fortnite" is for everyone, Kentucky high schools banned it from esports events. Apparently, the video game is too violent. Ouch.

'Fortnite' has been banned from competitions

Kentucky high schools have banned "Fortnite Battle Royale" and other shooter games from varsity competitions due to violence.

While "Fortnite" is classified as a battle royale shooter game, the truth is that it is much different from other "shooters." Epic Games' video game has little to no violence and it is aimed at both younger and older gamers.

According to Dexerto, "Fortnite Battle Royale" is the most popular game in the 12-to-25-year-old age bracket in Kentucky, yet it has been banned for being "too violent." “There is no place for shooter games in our schools,” commissioner Julian Tackett said in an email obtained by Kentucky.com.

"We did not know about the addition and are strongly against it."

The 2018 high school shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky, is a big reason why shooter games are banned from competitions. It appears that high school coaches are on with the ban of shooter games, but it's still very weird that "Fortnite" was banned. On the other side, students are allowed to play titles such as "League of Legends," despite the violence in the game.

However, this game is not a shooter game, which makes the situation slightly different, and students need written approval of principals and parents before they can play it.

No comment from PlayVS

PlayVS, an esports competition platform that offers different competitions to high school students around the United States has yet to comment about the ban. However, its CEO, Delane Parnell, believes that "Fortnite" has become a part of the culture and that millions of people are playing it.

The ban will most likely not be reversed and players will be prohibited from playing various shooter titles.