Infinity Ward has recently released a couple of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" updates, bringing several changes and new content to the popular video game. The community hasn't accepted these updates well as most of them have been disappointing. In addition to this, the video game developer hasn't fixed some of the biggest issues players have complained about and the first season was extended by two weeks.

The latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" patch was released on January 28 and it has brought a couple of changes to the game, including the weekly playlist update.

The update includes a couple of weapon balance changes, and unfortunately, M4 and MP5 have been nerfed with it. A few other weapons have been slightly changed as well, and Infinity Ward has added a new game mode and fixed several bugs with it.

Weapon changes include M4 and MP5 nerfs

The January 28 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" update has made the M4 assault rifle less effective in combat. The assault rifle had a small damage decrease to reduce headshot effectiveness and a range decrease. Considering that this gun has been very popular in the game, it will be interesting to see how this change is going to affect its usage.

It will probably remain one of the best weapons in the game, but the nerf will definitely make it weaker.

Besides the assault rifle, the MP5 submachine gun has also received a nerf with the latest patch. Using the 10mm magazine will now affect the range of this gun as it will be reduced. In addition to this, the gun's headshot multiplier has been reduced, which means that time-to-kill has been increased when players are aiming at the enemy's head.

This weapon is also very popular in its class, but players may decide to use the MP7 instead after this nerf.

On the other side, the M13 assault rifle has been buffed with the January 28 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" patch. The assault rifle had its range increased with the update and there is also a small reduction to horizontal recoil. Furthermore, the weapon is now more effective with headshots as Infinity Ward has slightly increased its headshot damage.

Besides these three weapons, the recently-added Crossbow has also been changed. It now takes five thermite bolts to take down a VTOL, and six bolts to take down Support Helo and Chopper Gunner.

Other changes

Another big change that was released with the latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" patch was Deathmatch Domination game mode. This game mode combines Team Deathmatch and Domination modes, and players have to work on both objectives and eliminations to win a match. Furthermore, Shipment 24/7 playlist has been added back and a 2v2 Gunfight mode has been added.