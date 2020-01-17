"Fortnite: Battle Royale" is never short of ideas when it comes to collaborating with various films, artists, and celebrities. From Marvel to DC and Star Wars to Marshmello, "Fortnite" players have seen all sorts of live events, game modes, and in-game items from their favorite artists in almost every season of the game.

After the release of "Fortnite: Battle Royale" patch v11.40, Epic Games laid down the foundation of a proper channel for celebrity collaboration by announcing the Icon Series. The Icon Series was kicked off with the release of Ninja skin which is based on Tyler Blevins who is currently one of the most popular "Fortnite" streamers.

Icon Series' future in 'Fortnite'

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has always wanted his own outfit in the game ever since his early days of "Fornite" fame. The Icon Series initiative finally made his long-awaited come true by releasing a whole set of "Ninja" themed cosmetics which includes Ninja Outfit, Ninja's Edge Back Bling, Dual Katanas Pickaxe, and Ninja Style Emote.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

Although Ninja's-themed items are the first cosmetic bundle that has been released after the Icon Series announcement, Epic Games has confirmed that previous collaborations with Marshmello and Major Lazer are also a part of the Icon Series.

Furthermore, Epic Games' announcement teased near-future Icon Series collaboration with Loserfruit, an Australian Twitch steamer, and TheGrefg, a Spanish gamer and vlogger with over 12 million YouTube subscribers.

For now, it seems like Epic is focusing on collaborating with creators and streamers but since DJ Marshmello is also a part of the Icon Series, we can expect large scale in-game events from "Fortnite." The Marshmello event was one of its kind which happened almost a year ago and had a full-fledged live in-game concert which was reportedly viewed by over 10 million people inside the game, so the series might not be limited to just promotional cosmetics.

Ninja outfit's secret effect

The latest "Fortnite" skin has a secret effect which can be seen only if you are performing well in a match. The skin comes with a yellow headband which is Ninja's signature headband that he wears during his streams but it works as an elimination tally as well. With each successive elimination, the headband grows in length and caps at 10 elimination. After reaching the highest streak, the apparel starts to glow and indicates that the player is on an elimination streak.

The long and glowing headband can also serve as an indication or warning in the main modes and players should definitely avoid the Ninja or just jump in a battle against the player and hope for the best.