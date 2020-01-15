"Fortnite: Battle Royale's" patch v11.40 went live earlier today and this update is rumored to be the last patch of Chapter 2 Season 1. The last update celebrated the Holiday season by adding winter-themed content but the latest leaks suggest that players will be getting a blend of new cosmetic items and new styles for the battle pass outfits. Since the next season of "Fortnite" has been delayed till February 2020, some new features have also been released in order to compensate for the lack of in-game events.

'Fortnite' Patch v11.40 cosmetic items

Dataminers are actively leaking new cosmetic items that have been added to "Fortnite: Battle Royale" in the latest update. The data leaked so far suggests that a slew of new cosmetic items will is expected to appear in the item shop in the next few weeks and there are also new styles available for the previous cosmetic items. Some of the styles can only be obtained by completing the new Overtime Challenges that will be released before the next season of "Fortnite: Battle Royale" goes live.

Here's the list of all the leaked cosmetic items:

Outfits

Oro (Legendary)

Smoke Dragon (Epic)

Bull Shark (Rare)

Gan (Rare)

Iris (Rare)

Jade Racer (Rare)

Jellie (Rare)

Komplex (Rare)

Metal Mouth (Rare)

Swift (Rare)

Tigeress (Rare)

Zadie (Rare)

Arctic Intel (Uncommon)

Caution (Uncommon)

Chill Count (Uncommon)

Chillout (Uncommon)

Clash (Uncommon)

Hailstorm (Uncommon)

Ice Intercept (Uncommon)

Ice Stalker (Uncommon)

Snow Sniper (Uncommon)

Snow Striker (Uncommon)

Tango (Uncommon)

Emotes

Cap Kick

Focused

C'mere

Shadow Spar

Raise The Roof

Pickaxes

Skellon

Street Shine

Spiked Mace

Dragon's Breath

Scampi

Pop Axe

Rouge Wave

Glided Scepter

Tiger Claws

Smolders

Xile

Wild Accent

Twilight Strikers

Underbite

Lucky Axes

New outfit variants

Leaked items also include new variants for the cosmetic items of this season which include:

CHIC (Yellow)

Sledgehammer (Purple)

Crazy Eight (Gold)

MetalMark (Yellow)

Ball Bling (Yellow)

Blade Bag (Yellow)

8-Ball (Gold)

Highlight Striker (Yellow)

Bank Shots (Gold)

Ripley (Purple)

Aside from the above variants, the Guan Yu outfit, Loyal Shield backbling, and Guandao pickaxe have also received new style options.

Return of Heavy Assault Rifle

The Heavy AR has finally returned to "Fortnite: Battle Royale" in the latest update. The weapon was leaked almost a month ago and was accessible in the Creative mode but the weapon can now be found in the main Battle Royale modes. A new feature called "Sidegrading" has also been added to the game which allows players to swap their Assault Rifle for the Heavy version at the Workbench by paying its material cost.