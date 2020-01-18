Epic Games rolled out a new "Fortnite: Battle Royale" patch on January 15 which introduced a lot of new cosmetics and a couple of new features as well. Two new sets of Overtime Challenges which rewards payers with extra styles for Rippley and 8-ball challenges also went live. The update also introduces a new feature called "Sidegrading" which allows players to swap their Assault Rifle with the Heavy Assault Rifle at the Workbench.

Aside from the cosmetics and features, Epic Games also announced a new collaboration strategy called "Icon Series" through which celebrities, artists, streamers, and entertainers can collaborate with "Fortnite" and have their own outfits inside the game.

Epic Games commenced Icon Series by releasing the Ninja outfit bundle which is based on popular "Fortnite: Battle Royale" streamer Tyler Blevins. There's also new information about the next game mode that has not been revealed by "Fortnite" yet.

New Liferun mode

A week ago, dataminers found out about a new game mode called Liferun that is going to be added to "Fortnite: Battle Royale" soon after it is showcased at PAX South. According to the early leaks, the game mode will feature Red Cross workers who will race to save the lives of other characters in four different types of challenges.

A new game mode called "Liferun" will be added to Fortnite very soon! It will first be showcased at PAX South in a few days.



In this game mode you'll play as a Red Cross Worker racing to save the lives of characters in 4 different missions!



(First pic by @AdamGrenade) pic.twitter.com/nlaEhx6wP0 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 9, 2020

Recently, the official trailer for Liferun game mode also appeared online which showcases multiple biomes plus new game mechanics and vehicles.

The trailer shows a total of four different types of maps and two of them look like desert and ice biome that "Fortnite" had in chapter 1 map. The ATK and Hoverboard vehicles also return to the game for this mode.

'ICRC' and 'Fortnite' collaboration

The new game mode is a part of "Fortnite's" collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and aims to aware people of the aftermath of wars.

The blog on ICRC's official site (icrc.org/fortnite) sheds light on their works for the people affected by conflict and violence. The new "Fortnite" game mode will feature actions similar to the real world duty of ICRC. Some of the objectives of the game mode are:

Through race mode, players can experience the quick response of the medical team to the affected people

Mine diffusing will help players learn more about areas contaminated by mines and explosives

The building objective provides insight on giving shelter and other resources to the war-affected people

These are some of the objectives that ICRC is trying to achieve with this new game mode through "Fortnite: Battle Royale." The game mode will officially drop on January 19 at 10 am CST.

You can view the official launch stream on PAXArena Twitch channel in which DRLUPO, ONE_SHOT_GURL, and LACHLAN will go against each other in the new game mode.