"Fortnite Battle Royale" developer Epic Games has released over one hundred updates since September 2017. On average, the "Fortnite" creator has released a game update almost every single week, which is very impressive and part of why the game has become so popular. The game has gone through numerous updates, and in October 2019, it received a new chapter which brought a complete overhaul with a new map, different interface, and many other additions.

Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has received mixed reviews from the community.

While many players love the new map and everything else that was added, some players want Epic Games to add more mobility options and release more updates. The last update was the v11.31 update released on December 18, 2019, but fortunately, the v11.40 update will be released on Wednesday, January 15.

Next update is expected to be huge

"Fortnite" players have gone almost one month without an update, which is very strange, as Epic Games used to release weekly updates back in Chapter 1. While many players did not like the frequency of Chapter 1 updates, it is also hard to get used to the game being the same for almost a month.

The upcoming "Fortnite Battle Royale" update is expected to be huge, not only because it is going to be the first update in almost one month, but also because it could be the final update of the current season. Considering that the second season of Chapter 2 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, February 6, we expect the v11.40 update to be huge and to bring new files to the game data.

There is no doubt that Epic Games will add new cosmetic files for Item Shop items. In addition, players will receive the second week of Overtime challenges with exclusive rewards. Players can unlocks an additional style for Remedy vs Toxin outfit, and the second week will most likely give us a new style for another Battle Pass skin.

The season-ending event

Ever since Epic Games released the rocket launch event at the end of Season 4, each season has had its own season-ending event.

The last live event was called "The End" and it happened at the end of Season X. This event completely destroyed the Chapter 1 island and has introduced players to the new chapter and the new map.

If the v11.40 update turns out to be the last Chapter 2 update, it will contain some files about the upcoming event. At the moment, there are no indications about what is going to happen at the end of the season, but some players believe that Pleasant Park might be destroyed.