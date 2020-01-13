Epic Games has recently made several big changes to the "Fortnite Battle Royale" island. During December 2019, certain parts of the map were covered by snow, while the entire island was covered by it during Christmas. On January 8, around two weeks after the entire map was covered by snow, snow started melting, and right now, only a small part of the map is affected by it.

While most of the areas of the island have simply returned to their original form after the snow melted, Pleasant Park was an exception.

This location, located northwest of the central island, has been slightly changed in the last few days. Some "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have noticed that the area is dusty and dirty, and some smaller parts of it are no longer visible. This could mean that this place will finally be removed from the popular video game, most likely with the release of Chapter 2, Season 2.

Pleasant Park changes

Pleasant Park looks slightly different now than it did before. The area is dirtier in comparison to what it looked like before snow covered it, and some parts of the road, as well as grass and pavements, are no longer visible.

Considering that snow is still slowly melting, we can expect Epic Games to release more smaller changes to the map, including possible changes to Pleasant Park.

This location has been in the game since "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released in September 2017. It has never been removed nor has it ever received bigger changes. The named location has kept its original layout, and the biggest change may be the destruction of the small house in the corner of the NFL stadium which was put in the area during the special NFL event. Unlike many other locations, Pleasant Park has remained mostly the same.

I noticed this in Myth's stream earlier, idk if y'all did too.. but Pleasant Park is all dusty after the snow melted.. we don't know if it's a visual glitch or we'll finally say goodbye to Pleasant Park. (thanks to @LuTrex_ for the pic) pic.twitter.com/dA73DdkvTQ — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) January 10, 2020

As you can see in the screenshot above, Pleasant Park doesn't look the same as it did before the Winterfest event.

It will be interesting to see what Epic Games is going to do with it, but there is a good chance that it will be removed with the release of the second season of Chapter 2.

Chapter 2, Season 2 map changes

We can expect several map changes to come out with Chapter 2, Season 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale." The first season of the second chapter brought us a whole new island, and while this is unlikely to happen again, there is no doubt we will get some changes to the map very soon.

Chapter 2, Season 2 is scheduled to be released in early February after being extended by two months. Pleasant Park could be removed with its release, as well as other areas on the map. Chapter 1 had big map changes in every season, so we hope that Epic Games will do the same for the current chapter of the game.