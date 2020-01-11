Epic Games has slowed down its roll after the release of Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale." During the first chapter of the popular video game, which lasted from September 2017 to October 2019, the video game developer was releasing big patches almost every single week. However, the community has to get used to less frequent updates in Chapter 2, and seasons may be longer as well.

Season 1 of the second chapter was originally scheduled to be released in early December 2019, but Epic Games has decided to extend it until early February 2020, to the disappointment of many players.

However, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator is preparing to release more things to the game, and players have recently found the way how to access some of the unreleased items. The heavy rifle is making its way back to the game, and in this article, you can read how to use it before its release.

Heavy Assault Rifle can be used in 'Fortnite' right now

A few weeks ago, "Fortnite Battle Royale" dataminers had discovered the Heavy Assault Rifle in the game data. While this weapon is almost identical to the weapon with the same name from the first chapter, at least in terms of stats, Epic Games has redesigned it for Chapter 2.

Just like many other weapons in the game, the Heavy Assault Rifle will receive a new model and players can test it in the Creative mode.

Players who had the rifle in their Creative maps can use the newly-designed weapon before it even comes out to the battle royale mode. There are many such maps that are public, and if you want to test out the weapon before it's released, you can use Cryptic-Gaming's map. The map code is 2874-8858-3309 and players need to enter the code in one of the rifts that have premade maps.

After they join the custom Creative map, players can find the rifle and its Epic and Legendary variants, which are the two leaked variants of the rifle. It is unclear whether or not Epic Games is going to release the three other variants of the weapon (Common, Uncommon, Rare), but considering that data miners haven't found these variants in the game data, it is very unlikely they will be released.

Stats of the weapon

Just like the Chapter 1 weapon, the Heavy Assault Rifle will be slower than the regular Assault Rifle, but it will deal much higher damage. The Epic rarity of the weapon will deal 44 damage to both players and structures, and it will deal 88 damage for a headshot. This variant will have a reload time of 2.38 seconds, 0.14 seconds longer than the Legendary variant. The Legendary weapon will deal 46 damage to players and structures, while a headshot with it will deal 92 damage.