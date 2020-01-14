Epic Games has experimented with "Fortnite Battle Royale" numerous times. The video game has received many updates, and some of them haven't been accepted well by the community. The release of Chapter 2 brought changes to the game, including many items and features, but it also removed Vending Machines in the release of the new chapter. However, some of the removed features may return to the game very soon.

Recently, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players spotted Vending Machines on the Chapter 2 island.

These machines are currently not usable and it seems they appear only when the game has glitched. However, they still exist in the battle royale mode, and players are hoping they will be brought back soon. Vending Machines have been spotted several times, so it is likely that Epic Games is going to bring them back.

Vending Machines can be found on the Chapter 2 island

According to Dexerto, Reddit user whodatnola1025 recently shared the video of a vending machine in Chapter 2. The machine was spotted in the orchard area, north of Frenzy Farm, and it was seen right next to the building.

A few weeks ago, another Reddit user shared a video of a Vending Machine found at Dirty Docks, and once again, the machine appeared only while the game was not completely rendered.

Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" eliminated Vending Machines and Upgrade Benches were added. Upgrade Benches allow players to upgrade their weapons for resources. For example, upgrading a Common (gray) weapon to an Uncommon (green) varity costs 50 of each material. To upgrade an Epic (purple) weapon to a Legendary (gold) rarity, a player must use 350 of each resource. When Vending Machines were released, they required players to spend their materials to get a weapon.

The feature which allowed players to trade their resources for a weapon had gone through numerous in the game. In Season 8 of "Fortnite Battle Royale," the machine no longer required resources, but it was limited to one usage per game.

While many players agree that Upgrade Benches are a decent alternative, there is no doubt that Vending Machines would make the game even more interesting.

Season 2 is coming soon

Epic Games will soon release massive changes to "Fortnite Battle Royale" as the second season of Chapter 2 will begin soon. Season 2 of Chapter 2 was originally scheduled to be released in December 2019, but it was postponed for early February 2020. Just like with every new "Fortnite" season, we expect the video game developer to add new items, remove some of the existing ones, and to make some big changes to the in-game island.

The season will most likely be released on February 6, 2020.