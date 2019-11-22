When it comes to "Fortnite: Battle Royale," players can expect some crazy Limited Time Modes and in-game events during holidays and special occasions. This week, "Fortnite" is planning on giving the battle royale genre a whole new meaning by making players pick up fishing rods instead of weapons because Epic Games is hosting a massive in-game fishing tournament.
During the event, the previously teased Fishstick-like outfit called the "Triggerfish" will also be coming to the item shop on Friday, November 22 at 7 PM ET, meanwhile, the event itself with get-underway at 8 am ET Today and will last until 8 pm ET on Sunday, November 24.
Fishing Frenzy Event Format
On November 21, the official "Fortnite" social media handles announced the commencement of the event.
A new friend arrives to the battle…— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2019
Triggerfish presents the first ever #FortniteFishingFrenzy this weekend!
The event kicks off at 8AM ET tomorrow, November 22. Find out how you could win your very own Llama Trophy in our blog: https://t.co/yAh55a7ihn pic.twitter.com/fS5Vlo3mgE
During the event, all the server regions will have their own similar sub-categorized challenges and there is going to be only one winner from each region (NAE and NAW are combined).
All categories are listed below:
1. Small Fry Champion: An engraved Llama Trophy will be awarded to the player who catches most Small Fry during the event. This title will be awarded to one player per region.
2. Flopper Champion: An engraved Llama Trophy will be awarded to the player who catches most Floppers during the event. This title will be awarded to one player per region.
3. Slurpfish Champion: An engraved Llama Trophy will be awarded to the player who catches most Slupfish during the event.
This title will be awarded to one player per region.
4. Top Angler: An engraved Llama Trophy will be awarded to the player who catches most fish in a single match during the event. This title will be awarded to one player per region.
5. Mythic Goldfish Prize: Players that catch the Mythic Goldfish will get an instant prize of the Bottom Dweller Pickaxe!
6. Getting Hooked on Fishing
- Every participant will get the Play to Win spray
- Participation means using a Fishing Rod during the competition times.
Contest rules
There are also a set of rules that should be kept in mind while fishing.
All the rules are listed below:
- Only the fish that are caught using Fishing Rod will count.
- Must be at least 13 years of age.
- Only one prize per player will be awarded.
- Each server region will have one winner per category. “Getting Hooked on Fishing” will have unlimited winners.
- Participants must have enabled 2FA (Two-factor Authentication) on their account. Head over to the official Epic Games website to enable 2FA.
- The competition will be only available in core modes.
"Fortnite" is slowing down its "fast-action" pace with this fishing contest and since there is a lot of luck involved while fishing in-game, we can expect a lot of unknown faces to win the event.
Players can check out the leaderboard on the official event blog at epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/news/fishingfrenzy.