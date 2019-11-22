When it comes to "Fortnite: Battle Royale," players can expect some crazy Limited Time Modes and in-game events during holidays and special occasions. This week, "Fortnite" is planning on giving the battle royale genre a whole new meaning by making players pick up fishing rods instead of weapons because Epic Games is hosting a massive in-game fishing tournament.

During the event, the previously teased Fishstick-like outfit called the "Triggerfish" will also be coming to the item shop on Friday, November 22 at 7 PM ET, meanwhile, the event itself with get-underway at 8 am ET Today and will last until 8 pm ET on Sunday, November 24.

Fishing Frenzy Event Format

On November 21, the official "Fortnite" social media handles announced the commencement of the event.

A new friend arrives to the battle…



Triggerfish presents the first ever #FortniteFishingFrenzy this weekend!



The event kicks off at 8AM ET tomorrow, November 22. Find out how you could win your very own Llama Trophy in our blog: https://t.co/yAh55a7ihn pic.twitter.com/fS5Vlo3mgE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2019

During the event, all the server regions will have their own similar sub-categorized challenges and there is going to be only one winner from each region (NAE and NAW are combined).

All categories are listed below:

1. Small Fry Champion: An engraved Llama Trophy will be awarded to the player who catches most Small Fry during the event. This title will be awarded to one player per region.

2. Flopper Champion: An engraved Llama Trophy will be awarded to the player who catches most Floppers during the event. This title will be awarded to one player per region.

3. Slurpfish Champion: An engraved Llama Trophy will be awarded to the player who catches most Slupfish during the event.

This title will be awarded to one player per region.

4. Top Angler: An engraved Llama Trophy will be awarded to the player who catches most fish in a single match during the event. This title will be awarded to one player per region.

5. Mythic Goldfish Prize: Players that catch the Mythic Goldfish will get an instant prize of the Bottom Dweller Pickaxe!

6. Getting Hooked on Fishing

Every participant will get the Play to Win spray

Participation means using a Fishing Rod during the competition times.

Contest rules

There are also a set of rules that should be kept in mind while fishing.

All the rules are listed below:

Only the fish that are caught using Fishing Rod will count.

will count. Must be at least 13 years of age.

Only one prize per player will be awarded.

Each server region will have one winner per category. “Getting Hooked on Fishing” will have unlimited winners.

Participants must have enabled 2FA (Two-factor Authentication) on their account. Head over to the official Epic Games website to enable 2FA.

(Two-factor Authentication) on their account. Head over to the official Epic Games website to enable 2FA. The competition will be only available in core modes.

"Fortnite" is slowing down its "fast-action" pace with this fishing contest and since there is a lot of luck involved while fishing in-game, we can expect a lot of unknown faces to win the event.

Players can check out the leaderboard on the official event blog at epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/news/fishingfrenzy.