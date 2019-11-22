Epic Games has finally decided to release patch notes for the v11.20 patch of "Fortnite Battle Royale." The video game developer released brief notes about the latest changes in the game, but there was also a separate post regarding the extension of the ongoing season. The first season of Chapter 2 will be extended, and not just by a few days, but by a few months, which is something a lot of players dislike.

On the brighter side, it turns out that the "Fortnite" creator is preparing to release a lot of new content during the season. Once again, there will be an event and players will be able to see some map changes in the upcoming weeks. There might be more than just one event, and dataminers have leaked some important information regarding the Risky Reels event. Let's check out what's waiting for us during the event!

Risky Reels will get changes soon

Risky Reels is one of the points of interests, from the Chapter 1 island, that has made it to Chapter 2. This landmark looks almost identical to its Chapter 1 version and is a fantastic landing spot in the current season. However, this may change soon as Epic Games is preparing to make changes to this place.

After the v11.20 update was released, dataminers found some interesting information regarding the upcoming Risky Reels event.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer added new files to the game data which reveal what is going to happen during the event. Hypex, one of the most popular "Fortnite" dataminers, revealed that Risky Reels is going to go through three different stages. Trucks will be involved in this process and the movie screen will most likely change during it.

Looks like something will happen in Risky Reels 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oyfq6Vac2u — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) November 20, 2019

As you can see, in the above tweet, the place will change its layout and most of the cars will be gone.

It will be interesting to see how these changes are going to affect Risky Reels and its popularity. Right now, it's a great spot for getting loot from chests and metal from the vehicles. However, this might change after the place goes through those three phases.

The movie screen

Dataminer Lucas7yoshi has found the video that will be played on the big movie screen at Risky Reels. This video looks similar to the emergency alert video which was played on television sets during the final weeks of Season 3.

The video was used to warn players that a meteor is coming, which is how Season 4 begun.

According to the dataminer, the video will be played two minutes before another video and it will stop on January 1, 2020. At the moment, it is unknown what the other video is going to show, but there is a chance that the upcoming event will be about New Years Eve. We will get more information about it soon, so stay tuned!