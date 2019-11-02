There has been an ongoing debate about whether "Fortnite: Battle Royale's" Aim Assist settings for controllers is unfair or not, and since "Fortnite" is a cross-platform multiplayer game, PC players, as well as console players who play with a controller, have been criticized a lot due to this "unfair advantage." In a recent stream, the well-known "Fortnite: Battle Royale" streamer Turner 'Tfue' Tenney went on a long rant about the unfair advantage of controller Aim Assist, especially in Tournaments.

Though this debate has raged on ever since PC players abandoned keyboard and mouse for a controller, the recent tournaments and Cash Cups have further intensified the argument because, in "Fortnite" World Cup, one player (Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman) from the team that placed second in the Duos tournament was using a controller.

Tfue's concern over Aim Assist

In 31st October's Cash Cup, Tfue found himself struggling against a player that was not able to out-build Tfue but his superior aiming skills give him an advantage and helped him win the battle against Tfue.

After Tfue lost the battle, he went on a long spiel explaining that the online tournaments should be separate based on what kind of device the players are using.

"I killed every PC player I ran into, but a controller player just out-aims me," says Tfue after the Cash Cup loss. Furthermore, he explains that he gets upset more than anyone since his main playstyle is aiming rather than building so if some controller player uses Aim Assist to outpower him in a fight, it's very unfair.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

Later on, after some viewers searched the Youtuber's name who won the battle against Tfue, it was revealed that the player was actually a PC player though the argument remains unchanged nonetheless. Epic Games has tried many things from time to time in order to shorten the gap between different peripheral user but nothing has worked so far.

A special event for Switch

Starting today, there is going to be a Switch exclusive "Fortnite" event in Japan that is giving out some awesome prizes to players who achieve a certain score during the event.

The prizes include:

Uncommon Kab-llama! (Spray)

Rare Squid Striker (Harvesting Tool)

Rare Dark Tricera Ops (Outfit)

Rare Dark Hatchling (Back Bling)

The event is called Switch Cup Japan and "Fortnite" data miners have revealed that the cosmetic items rewarded in this event are not going to be exclusive to the event. Players can see the event by switching to Asia on Nintendo Switch. Switch Cup Japan is going to last two days (2nd and 3rd of November) from 2 pm to 5 pm Japanese time, so make sure that you join the matches on time and unlock some free rewards.