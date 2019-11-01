Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released on October 15, 2019, and it has brought massive changes. The most obvious change was the new island, which is something many players had been asking for. However, Epic Games has also released new gameplay mechanics, new items, and weapons that have received numerous balance changes. At the start of the new chapter, the video game developer has vaulted almost 30 items, which was the biggest vaulting the game has ever seen.

One thing that makes Chapter 2 different is the lack of patch notes. So far, there have been three patches released in the chapter, including the initial one, but Epic Games has not released patch notes for any of them. Fortunately, some players have taken matters in their own hands and released partial patch notes. Reddit user Tornorr has released all the weapon balance changes that have come with the new season, and now we know everything that has been changed.

Weapon balance changes

The Reddit user has found balance changes for 13 different weapons in "Fortnite Battle Royale." While most of the weapons have been buffed, some of them like the Uncommon Pump Shotgun, have been nerfed. You can see the list of all the changes below.

Common Pistol : Reload speed decreased from 1.6 to 1.5 seconds, Damage increased from 23 to 24

: Reload speed decreased from 1.6 to 1.5 seconds, Damage increased from 23 to 24 Uncommon Pisto l: Damage increased from 24 to 25

l: Damage increased from 24 to 25 Rare Pistol : Damage increased from 25 to 26

: Damage increased from 25 to 26 Uncommon Pump Shotgun : Damage decreased from 95 to 80, Reload speed increased from 4.6 to 4.8 seconds

: Damage decreased from 95 to 80, Reload speed increased from 4.6 to 4.8 seconds Rare Pump Shotgun : Damage decreased from 100 to 90.

: Damage decreased from 100 to 90. Epic Pump Shotgun : Damage decreased from 105 to 100, Reload speed improved from 4.6 to 4.4 seconds

: Damage decreased from 105 to 100, Reload speed improved from 4.6 to 4.4 seconds Legendary Pump Shotgun : Reload Speed decreased from 4.6 to 4.2 seconds

: Reload Speed decreased from 4.6 to 4.2 seconds Legendary Sniper Rifle : Reload speed decreased from 2.7 to 2.6 seconds

: Reload speed decreased from 2.7 to 2.6 seconds Epic Submachine Gun : Clip size decreased from 40 to 30, Reload speed increased from 3.3 to 1.9 seconds

: Clip size decreased from 40 to 30, Reload speed increased from 3.3 to 1.9 seconds Legendary Submachine Gun : Clip size decreased from 40 to 30, Reload speed increased from 3.1 to 1.7 seconds

: Clip size decreased from 40 to 30, Reload speed increased from 3.1 to 1.7 seconds Rare Rocket Launcher : Damage decreased from 110 to 100.

: Damage decreased from 110 to 100. Epic Rocket Launcher : Damage decreased from 116 to 115, Reload speed improved from 3.42 to 3.1 seconds

: Damage decreased from 116 to 115, Reload speed improved from 3.42 to 3.1 seconds Legendary Rocket Launcher: Damage increased from 121 to 130, Reload speed improved from 3.24 to 2.5 seconds

Some weapons, such as the best variant of the RPG, are incredibly powerful.

On the other side, Pump Shotguns have received massive changes and players are still adjusting to them. At the moment, many players consider the Tactical Shotgun a superior shotgun, but that may change soon. Epic Games will undoubtedly make more balance changes to the game, and we might get more of them next week.

Patch notes

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players have been asking Epic Games to keep releasing patch notes, but it is unknown what the game developer will do about it.

Everyone loves to read game changes, and while it made sense that the game creator did not want to release the notes for the initial patch, we are hoping that they do it for the upcoming updates.

If that does not happen, we will have to keep finding changes on our own. Fortunately, Epic Games keeps track of bug fixes on their Trello board, so we can always see the progress on them.