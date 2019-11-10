"Fortnite Battle Royale" became one of the most popular video games of all time in just around two years. The video game, which released in late September 2017, has become a worldwide sensation and it has gained millions of players in a short period. Thanks to its popularity, many skilled players have decided to use the game to become popular, whether it's by creating content over social media or by competing in the in-game tournaments.

FaZe Clan, one of the most popular organizations in esports, has had its fair share of competitors in "Fortnite Battle Royale" tournaments. However, there has been a lot of drama with the clan lately as Jarvis Kaye was banned from the video game for life. Now, FaZe Sway was accused of ruining another player's gaming career because of a fake scam. It hasn't been a fun week for the organization and we might see some changes within it soon.

FaZe Sway involved in more drama

This is not the first time that FaZe Sway is involved in suspicious activities against other "Fortnite Battle Royale" players. In August 2019, the professional player was accused of teaming up with his friend Wistles during the Solo Cash Cup. The player released a statement, shortly thereafter, saying that he had realized it was his friend and that's why he chose to leave and not fight him instead.

This time, the FaZe Clan member is accused of ruining another player's career over what he considers to be a scam. According to YouTuber The Fortnite Guy, this all started with a wager match FaZe Sway participated in. The player has received 10 dollars after winning the match, which was a reward. However, he had demanded 50 dollars to be sent to him, even though the wager had a 10-dollar prize.

The conversation between FaZe Sway and ImZarz, his opponent, took place on Twitter, and it shows that both sides agreed to 10 dollars.

However, after not receiving 50 dollars, which is what he had demanded, FaZe Sway accused ImZarz of scamming him. This has had a negative impact on ImZarz's career, and we will see if he will be able to recover from it.

Ruined career

“That’s not cool what you did, you went over the line. You tweeted me out and I'm getting so much hate right now for no reason,“ ImZarz said while trying to resolve the issue with the FaZe Clan member.

FaZe Sway's fans had begun harassing him in private messages because of this incident, which was not easy to handle.

ImZarz is an up-and-coming "Fortnite Battle Royale" player and one of his YouTube videos has almost reached one million views. However, all the drama has slowed his growth, but hopefully, he will be able to resolve the issue with Sway. The Fortnite Guy has tried to reach out to Sway for comment but to no avail.