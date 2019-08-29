Epic Games has recently released Cash Cup tournaments for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players. These are weekly tournaments with relatively big cash prize pools, and a lot of competitive players are participating in them, trying to win big money. With millions of players trying to compete and rank as high as possible, it is clear that the competition is tough, but it's even tougher due to the fact that some participants resort to cheating.

In the "Fortnite Battle Royale" Solos Cash Cup, which occurred on Wednesday, August 28th, FaZe Sway, one of the professional players from FaZe Clan, was caught cheating. Sway did not use any cheating software, such as an aimbot, to his advantage. However, he did team up with his friend, which was later revealed in the replay. Teaming up is against the rules, and we can expect Epic Games to either suspend or ban the player from upcoming competitions.

The tournament cheating

Epic Games has released the Cash Cup in two different modes as players can team up in Trios to win big money, or they can simply go on their own in the Solos Cash Cup. Sway participated in the second week of the Solos tournament, but he played against the rules as he teamed up with his friend, Wistles, at one point. Thanks to the replay tool, he was caught cheating, and everyone could see that he did indeed team up with the other player.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

Sour, who is another "Fortnite Battle Royale" who participated in the tournament, posted the video of Sway and Wistles teaming up against him. "Just got teamed on by FaZe Sway and Wistles in the Cash Cup. Is this acceptable in competitive? This sort of thing really puts me off," is what the 18-year-old player posted on his Twitter.

Just got teamed on by @FaZeSway and @Wistles_ in the Cash Cup. Is this acceptable in competitive? This sort of thing really puts me off. @JTonYouTube @The_FortniteGuy pic.twitter.com/UySfSGbXAN — Sour_ (@MildySour_) August 29, 2019

As you can see in the video above, Sway refused to shoot at his friend, even though he had a clear shot.

After Wistles took Sour down, Sway left him alone and did not want to engage him in a fight. As you can see in the video, the storm was not closing in, and any player would have taken that fight.

Sway's response

Sway first stated that what he and Wistles did was not teaming, with Sway saying how he "was about to literally kill him." However, he has posted a statement on his Twitter account on August 29, explaining the situation and apologizing for what happened.

The professional player claims he was on a call with friends while in the match and after he realized it was Wistles fighting, he chose to leave. However, he admits that what he did was wrong and that he should not have changed his intentions just because it was his friend. "I never had an intention to team up on anybody so I wanted to clear the air. I'm sorry, I really didn't mean to do anything wrong but will accept whatever repercussions come my way," Sway stated.

It will be interesting to see what Epic Games will do regarding this incident. However, the "Fortnite" creator isn't well known for punishing cheaters in tournaments, so Sway may be let off the hook.