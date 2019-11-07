In the last few days, there was more drama surrounding the popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamers. FaZe Jarvis, who is one of the most popular content creators, has been banned from the video game. Unlike any previous ban, Jarvis was banned for life and he is no longer allowed to play "Fortnite." While many people disagree with this decision, Epic Games has had a good reason to do this, and it made an example of this popular YouTube personality.

The reason the gamer was banned is because he was using the aimbot in a couple of "Fortnite Battle Royale" matches. Now, the game developer does not always detect aimbots, but Jarvis made a video of him using it in multiple clips. While he did it on his alternate account during Season X, Epic Games has decided to completely ban him from the game and he has no way to come back to it. The game creator has recently released a statement regarding the lifetime ban.

The ban explanation by Epic Games

Epic Games has made statements to both The Sun and TMZ, explaining why the popular content creator was permanently removed from the game. While this sounds like a harsh decision and many Jarvis' fans have begged the game developer to unban him, it appears that the ban will not be lifted, at least not anytime soon.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software," an Epic Games spokesperson told The Sun and TMZ.

"When people use aimbots or other cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly." Judging by this, it is very unlikely that the 17-year old will be unbanned. If it does happen eventually, he will most likely be closely monitored by Epic Games to make sure he is not cheating anymore.

As you can see in the video above, the content creator was cheating in multiple matches, ruining them for everyone else who was in the same lobby.

Jarvis released a video after his ban, saying that he didn't think he would be banned for it. However, he should have known better because Epic Games has always been strict when it comes to cheating. The company has even filed a few lawsuits in the past against cheaters, so it's clear that such behavior will not be tolerated.

The career consequences

Jarvis has become popular mostly thanks to "Fortnite Battle Royale" and he now has over two million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

His last video was the apology for cheating and was published on November 3. Considering that the majority of his content has come from the aforementioned game, it will be hard for him to remain as popular after the ban.

"I’m going to take accountability for my actions and I understand completely why this has happened, I just wish I had known how severe the consequences were at the time and I would have never thought about doing it.

I love all of you who still support me, this is not the end," is what the content creator posted on his Twitter account following the ban.