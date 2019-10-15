The wait is finally over! The new season of "Fortnite Battle Royale" came out on Sunday, October 15, bringing massive changes to the popular video game. Once again, Epic Games has done a fantastic job by keeping the game updated and making it feel fresh and more interesting. The latest update has brought many big things to the game, including a brand new map!

Even before the update, the Italian App Store had accidentally leaked the image of the new map.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator had tried to keep everything about the new season a secret and we did not even get teasers for the season. However, despite the map leak, most of the things had remained a secret and Epic Games can consider it a success. Now, let's take a look at the biggest changes that have been added to the game with the last patch.

New map

The original "Fortnite Battle Royale" map had been used for 10 seasons.

It first came out in September 2017 and has received a massive change during Season 2. The island had been affected by the events that have occurred, including the first rocket launch, the meteor, the Cube, and much more. Now, it's time for a fresh new map, which is something many "Fortnite" players have been asking for.

The new map looks great and it has many new locations. Three original locations, Pleasant Park, Salty Springs, and Retail Row, have been brought back, but everything else is fresh and new!

UI changes

The latest video game patch has also brought major improvements and changes to the user interface. Just like the previous map, the user interface that was used from Season 1 to Season X was mostly based on the same layout and Epic Games had been changing it and improving it. The last patch has made a huge change to the entire interface, which makes the game look even more different.

Besides menus and basic interface, Epic Games has also updated images of the items, both new and old. This interface change is the biggest one "Fortnite Battle Royale" has received.

Gameplay changes

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players can now do many new activities in the game. This includes swimming, fishing for items, and even upgrading weapons for resources! The latest update has also added group emotes, allowing players to celebrate eliminations together. Speaking of teammates, players can now carry their knocked allies to safety and the new item, the Bandage Bazooka, allows healing from distance!

Graphics settings have also been changed and PC players can now lower settings even further. Additionally, some of the new effects added with the latest season, such as water splashes, can only be seen if players are using the maximum graphics settings in the game.