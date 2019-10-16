Epic Games has completely redesigned "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the release of Chapter 2. The video game looks so much different now, mostly due to the new map which has a different layout and many new points of interest. However, the video game developer has also made numerous other changes, including item adjustments, new gameplay feature, and much, much more.

Now only does "Fortnite" look different, but it also feels different and it is going to take some time until players get used to it.

The Chapter 2 patch has made drastic changes to the items that were previously available in the game. As a matter of fact, Epic Games has vaulted 28 different items with the patch! The first patch of Season X had removed 11 items, which used to be a vaulting record for a patch. However, the latest update has raised the bar even higher.

All the items that are no longer available

The "Fortnite" creator has vaulted 28 items, including weapons, mobility items, healing potions, and more.

While players miss some of them, the game is still very fun and it also forces players to change their strategy and find new ways to survive on the island and get victories.

Here is the list of all vaulted weapons with the Chapter 2 patch:

Heavy Assault Rifle (AK47)

Suppressed Assault Rifle (SCAR)

Suppressed Submachine Gun (Heckler)

Infantry Rifle (M1 Garand & SCAR SSR)

Minigun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Heavy Sniper (Barrett M82)

Automatic Sniper (VSS Vintorez)

Hand Cannon (Desert Eagle)

Flint Knock Pistol

Silenced Pistol

Revolver

Stink Bombs

Shockwave Grenades

Batarang gear

Junk Rift

Bouncers

Zapper Trap

Shield Bubble

Boogie Bomb

Chug Splash

Chug Jug

Launch Pad

Vending Machines

Slurp Juice

Campfire (healing items)

B.R.U.T.E. Mechs

Hoverboards



While many players expected some items to be vaulted, such as mechs or the Batman gear, it is surprising that Epic Games has vaulted items like the Launch Pad or the Shockwave Grenades.

Vaulting items such as the Slurp Juice makes sense since players have many new ways of getting shield and health. In addition, it's important to note the natural campfires can still be found and used on the island, only the trap item has been removed from the game.

New features

Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has also added many new features! Players can now swim and pick up other players who are knocked down,including their enemies.

It is also possible to upgrade weapon rarity by spending resources. In addition to this, spectating system has been improved as players can spectate their friends who are already in the game. While spectating enemies, on the other hand, players can ready up for the next game!