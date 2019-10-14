Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players had been very excited for "The End" event as it hinted at the destruction of the original map and the creation of a new one. The event itself was amazing, but after it ended, it left players wondering what was going on. As soon as the meteor hit the Zero Point at Loot Lake, players, as well as all the other objects, have been sucked into the black hole that was created by the impact.

Right after this happened, the black home has appeared on the screen of every player and no one knew how long it was going to take. As of the moment of this writing, it has been over 30 hours since the black hole has appeared, and players have successfully decrypted the message that was shown around it in the form of numbers. Now, popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are all suggesting that the game will come back in just a few hours and they are all ready to get back online!

The number three

Popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamers NickEh30, CourageJD, Tfue, and Jordan Fisher have all hinted at the number three. NickEh30 posted a three-second video of himself getting three eliminations, while CourageJD took three sips of water. Tfue spelled three words wrong in his tweet, while Jordan Fisher announced he would go live at 12 AM Pacific Time, which is 3 AM Eastern Time.

In addition to this, the official Discord account on Twitter has written the word "hiiiding" with three I's, and CourageJD has also announced a 3 AM ET stream. Furthermore, Ninja has given us only one hint so far. He said "tacos" on his Twitter video, which is a most likely reference to Taco Tuesday. Considering that the original code at the official Fortnite website had Tuesday, October 15, as the day when the downtime ends, this makes a lot of sense.

Supposedly, Season 11 is coming out on Tuesday in China as well.

Not many "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamers have streamed the game in the last 30 hours. This is mostly because they knew that nothing would happen, including Ninja. Considering that many of them are going live at 3 AM Eastern Time, we can expect the game to be up either at 3 or 4 AM. Most of the updates have been released at 4 AM, so this time is very likely.

Another potential release date

The original code on the official website of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has pointed out on October 15 as the date the downtime ends. However, the code was updated and it now shows Thursday, October 17, as the downtime ends. Many "Fortnite" updates have been released on Thursday as well, so it's safe to say that if the downtime doesn't end on October 15, players will most likely have to wait two more days for the game to come back on. This has been the longest downtime in "Fortnite" history and is at least two times longer than the next longest downtime, which was 16 hours.