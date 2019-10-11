"Fortnite Battle Royale" is currently in its tenth season, but only for a few more days. Season X is scheduled to end on Sunday, October 13, at 2 PM Eastern Time, right after the live event. The event countdown has appeared above Dusty Depot, and as of this writing, it has two days and two hours left until hitting zero. When it does hit zero, everything will be over.

There are numerous theories about the upcoming event and its consequences, but Epic Games hasn't confirmed anything yet.

On the contrary, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has been hiding everything about the upcoming season and we haven't even seen the teasers for it. In the previous seasons, Epic Games would release at least three teasers, one teaser for each day. Fortunately, we have already gotten the first leak of the next season, leaked by the Italian Apple App Store.

The new map is coming

The Italian Apple App Store has released a new image of what is called "Fortnite: Chapter 2." The image shows an unreleased new map for the upcoming season, which is something many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have been asking for.

The map will look different than the current map, and the island layout will, most likely, be different. According to the image, the season will also get the lighting that was used in the early seasons of the game. This lighting made the game look more cartoonish and it was well-received by players.

At the moment, it is unknown how, exactly, the new map will be added to the game. However, there are some theories involving the Dusty Depot rocket destroying the island.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

Data miners have revealed that players will be teleported outside of the island during the Sunday event, which means that players will most likely be able to witness the island's destruction.

As you can see in the image above, the Season 11 "Fortnite Battle Royale" map will be different and it seems that players will finally get a fresh new map instead of only island updates. For the past 10 seasons, Epic Games was updating the same island, and while many of the changes were amazing, the map doesn't feel so great anymore.

Season 11 release date

Season 11 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" will come out on October 13, 2019. The event, called "The End," is going to happen right before the season, and will most likely transition us into it.

We are expecting more leaks to come out in the next two days and it will be interesting to see what Epic Games has prepared for "Fortnite" players in the future. It seems that the first 10 seasons were the first chapter of the game, and the second chapter starts with Season 11.

Make sure you tune in at 2 PM on Sunday to watch the event live!