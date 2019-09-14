"Fortnite: Battle Royale" just released a new set of limited-time challenges called "A Meteoric Rise" and it rewards players with a brand new Legendary outfit. The challenges and the new outfit were previously leaked by data miners after Epic Games released patch v10.30 for "Fortnite," but it seems like Epic Games made some surprising changes to the new and an old outfit at the last moment. At the time of the update, the leakers revealed that the outfit, which looks quite similar to "The Visitor" outfit from Season 4, will be called "Visitor Volta," but the official name for the skin has been changed to "The Scientist."

Season X of "Fortnite: Battle Royale" will soon reach its conclusion, but there's definitely a big event that will happen before that.

While everyone's excited for the new event, which is rumored to be another Rocket Launch event, Epic has secretly teased the future storyline for "Fortnite" in the latest Legendary outfit's description which reads “His mission is unknown. One of the seven.”

The Meteoric Rise Challenges

In order to unlock "The Scientist" skin, players need to complete the new mission called "A Meteoric Rise." It should be noted that these challenges are only available to the Battle Pass owners since the reward is a Secret Battle Pass Outfit.

Here's the list of all the challenges:

Visit different Rift Zones in the same match (3)

Land in a Rift Zone and place Top 10 in Solo, Duos, or Squads (1)

Eliminate opponents in Rift Zones (7)

Consume Glitched Foraged items with different effects (4)

Search chests or ammo boxes in Rift Zones (20)

Touch a giant glowing cube, enter the Rift above Loot Lake, and search a landing pod within a meteor (3)

Destroy structures with Junk Rifts (10)

The challenges are quite easy to accomplish and players can unlock "The Scientist" outfit on the same day since there is no waiting time between challenge unlocks.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

Furthermore, there was a bug with "Land in a Rift Zone and place Top 10 in Solo, Duos, or Squads" and some player might not be able to complete it for now.

The end is near.



The Scientist has arrived, his mission is unclear. Complete the Meteoric Rise Mission to unlock the Secret Battle Pass Outfit! pic.twitter.com/MPY6lIEwap — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 14, 2019

The Visitor description change

Ever since the start of Season X, rumors suggest that the pod found in the Meteorite brought "The Visitor" to the main Island again, but new developments in the game completely refuted that theory.

While the mystery person from the pod was not the Visitor, Epic slight change to "The Visitor's" description, which now reads "Intentions unknown. One of The Seven" has made it clear that they are related after all.

Epic just revealed that there are five more versions of the Visitors that will be discovered in the future. Since current Visitors are connected to the main storyline of the game, it highly likely that the rest of them are going to be related to the plot of the game too.