Epic Games has been releasing events in "Fortnite Battle Royale" since the ending of the third season. That was when the meteors started to randomly fall from the sky during end-game circles, indicating something big was going to happen in the game. When Season 4 started, the big meteor hit the in-game island, destroying a few locations and creating craters all over the island, including one at Dusty Divot.

Season 4 had the first live in-game event in "Fortnite Battle Royale," as the Visitor launched a rocket from his base above Snoby Shores. This event has resulted in some smaller map changes, such as the Anarchy Acres change and rifts in the sky. These rifts eventually brought massive changes to the in-game island when the fifth season started, and it appears that the Visitor is getting ready for another rocket launch in Season X!

The Visitor and another rocket launch

Epic Games first hinted at the Visitor with his capsule, which can be found in the meteor above Dusty Depot. This was the same capsule that was found in the center of Dusty Divot during Season 4, and the Visitor came out of it to launch the rocket.

Now, the meteor has been stopped and it's frozen in place above the island. While it is unknown if it's going to hit Dusty Depot once again, it is certain that the Visitor has returned once again.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

He has left his capsule and is working on launching another rocket. This time, the rocket will be launched from Dusty Depot, which has been hinted at with the latest patch. In addition to this, data miners have found the model of the rocket in the game data, indicating that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer is preparing for another in-game event.

The v10.30 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" brought massive changes to the map.

Greasy Grove and Moisty Mire have made their returns to the game, and Epic Games also released a few changes to Dusty Depot. Most specifically, the third warehouse has been changed and it looks like the Visitor is going to launch the rocket from it. This warehouse is known as his new hideout, and it will be interesting to see what will happen in the final weeks of the current season.

The potential outcome

Season X introduced "Fortnite Battle Royale" players to Rift Zones, and these zones have brought some older places back to the island.

The next rocket launch could bring the map back to the past and make more old locations available.

The Rocket Event is happening again but in a different scenario!! 🔥pic.twitter.com/27DpZB8BQv — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) September 11, 2019

After all, there had been a lot of talk about the map going back in time, and the entire map could be turned into an old zone, just like Tilted Town. The event will most likely happen in the last few weeks of September, since the tenth season has already entered its second half.