"Fortnite Battle Royale" players have had a chance to witness a few events since the third season. In the final weeks of Season 3, meteors were falling out of the sky, destroying structures and indicating that something big would happen after the season ends. Season 4 of the popular video game has brought numerous change to the in-game island due to the huge meteor which has hit several locations, most notably Dusty Depot.

Dusty Depot was renamed to Dusty Divot and it had a huge crater with hop rocks. Coincidentally, Season X is centered around Dusty Depot, which has been brought back and will play a major role in a season-ending event. Right now, the meteor is floating above the area and it will be interesting to see if it ends up hitting the ground once again, or something else will happen. Epic Games is slowly preparing the in-game universe for another event, and this is everything we know about it so far.

The Dusty Depot event

In the past few weeks, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have noticed some small changes with Dusty Depot. The third warehouse was turned into the Visitor's hideout, and it will be the center of the upcoming event.

The Visitor has launched a rocket in the final weeks of Season 4, causing rifts to appear on the sky and bring new structures to the island. These rifts have brought new locations to the map, such as Paradise Palms, Lazy Links, and the unnamed place of interested which many players know as the Viking Village.

As you can see in the video above, the rocket was launched from the secret base located above Snobby Shores. While the Visitor's intentions are unknown, there are some theories that he is back to revert the map changes that were caused by his initial rocket launch. Now, he is preparing another rocket at his hideout, and it will be interesting to see what the next rocket launch will cause.

The rocket is being built

On September 15, Epic Games has released another small change to the third warehouse.

We can now see that the rocket is being built, and data miners have revealed what it is going to look like at its final stage.

Rocket LEAKED at the Warehouse in Dusty!



Are you EXCITED?! pic.twitter.com/2q7jtQi8WV — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 11, 2019

The new rocket will be almost identical to the rocket launched in Season 4, but it is hard to say where exactly it will land.

After the first launch, the rocket has disappeared and only one part of it could be seen on the map as it detached and fell at Anarchy Acres.

During the upcoming event, we could see the two rockets collide and cause massive changes to the in-game island. It is important to note that there are still rifts on the sky, and they can be found above Rift Zones, such as Greasy Grove, Tilted Town, and Moisty Palms.

There is no doubt that the next event will be huge, and hopefully, it brings a new map to "Fortnite Battle Royale."