“Fortnite: Battle Royale” Season X is without a doubt one of the most controversial yet as they introduced the mech suits known as B.R.U.T.E.s and made some changes to the game’s Turbo Build mechanics that were later on reverted. Just like previous seasons, data miners were also able to dig up some yet-to-be-released content and some of them are already in the game. With that in mind, it looks like more of these are yet to be revealed by Epic Games as leakers revisited the game files and stumbled upon some interesting stuff.

‘Fortnite’ x ‘Splatoon?’

Known “Fortnite” data miner HYPEX (@HYPEX) recently took to Twitter to show what he just discovered in the game files. If his tweet is anything to go by, he claims that Epic’s battle royale shooter might have a crossover event with Nintendo’s “Splatoon” game franchise.

In his tweet, the data miner also included the game files in question:

“CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_SquidKid”

“BID_TBD_SquidKid”

HYPEX’s tweet is currently gaining traction among the “Fortnite BR” community which is an indication that players are down with it.

Even Forbes’ Paul Tassi approves of the event if such a crossover comes to fruition. That said, “Fortnite” players are advised, however, to take this leak with pinches of salt as Epic hasn’t revealed anything yet about the crossover event’s existence.

For the uninitiated, “Splatoon” is a third-person shooter developed and published by Nintendo that was released in May of 2015. It has fictional characters known as Inklings that have the ability to shapeshift between cephalopod and humanoid forms. In July 2017, its sequel - “Splatoon 2” - was released and it includes a story-driven single-player and an online multiplayer mode.

Why the hell not at this point — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) September 5, 2019 ‘IT’ teased in-game

Meanwhile, the previously leaked “Fortnite” x “IT: Chapter Two” collaboration may well seem to be slowly creeping up in the game as the first teaser of the event has been spotted on one of the map’s POIs.

Players have been tweeting out that they’ve seen a red balloon in Pleasant Park and once popped, confetti comes out from it, followed by Pennywise’s menacing laughter that sounds like it originated from the drain just like in the film.

At the time of writing, Epic hasn’t posted an announcement that such an event will take place in-game. From the looks of it, however, the developer is pretty much likely to do so in the coming days now that “IT: Chapter Two” is about to be released in cinemas.

Prior to this, leakers already posted evidence that the film franchise will do a collab with the BR shooter. A 3D render of the balloon has been dug up in the game files alongside several audio files that feature various Pennywise laughs. Contents of the event are still yet to be disclosed if it fits in the bag. But it would be awesome to see players donning a creepy clown skin in the game, just the Demogorgon skin from “Stranger Things.”