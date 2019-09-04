Epic Games has collaborated with a lot of successful companies in the last two years. These collaborations have resulted in different things being added to "Fortnite Battle Royale," in general, players have accepted them well. Since the video game has achieved worldwide fame, its creator has used it to promote some other brands and products, attracting even more players to the game with collaboration rewards and goodies.

Marvel has partnered up with Epic Games to promote "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018 and "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. Besides these movies, "Fortnite Battle Royale" was also used to promote "John Wick" movies and the third season of "Stranger Things." Now, the developer of the video game is working on promoting "It Chapter Two," which is scheduled to be released on September 6 in the USA. The first teaser for this partnership has appeared in the game!

The teaser has come out

Another "It" movie will be released in the theaters soon and it will most likely be a huge success. It is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, and many fans of it are eagerly expecting the movie. The collaboration with "Fortnite" should make it even more popular and, hopefully, the movie won't disappoint its fans.

Epic Games has already added a collaboration teaser to "Fortnite Battle Royale." Players can find a balloon coming out of a sewer in Pleasant Park.

After popping the balloon, players can hear an evil laugh coming out of the sewer. You can watch the video below to see the exact location of the teaser and the evil clown sound.

"Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back," is the official description of the movie posted on IMDb.

It will be interesting to see if Epic Games will do something else to promote the movie. While the first teaser has been released, it is very unlikely that it will be the only thing added in this collaboration.

Pennywise skin could be added to the game

Pennywise the Dancing Clown, who is the main antagonist of the upcoming movie, might have its own skin in "Fortnite Battle Royale." Epic Games has already added a couple of clown skins to the game, but there is no doubt that the Pennywise skin would be way more amazing.

The previous collaborations have resulted in some fantastic skins, such as the John Wick skin based on Keanu Reeves, the Black Widow and the Star Lord skins from the "Avengers" universe, while Chief Hopper and Demogorgon skins were added to the "Stranger Things" collaboration. If the Pennywise skin does come out, it will most likely be released in the next Item Shop update.