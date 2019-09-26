About a year ago, a young boy’s wish came true as Epic officially added his idea – the Tender Defender – into “Fortnite: Battle Royale.” The kid recently reached yet another milestone to be proud of as the skin that he pitched for the game has been written down in the record Book.

‘Oh, I’m in it!’

Connor Foust – the one who made the “Fortnite” skin known as the Tender Defender is one happy boy right now as his creation was included in the “Guinness Book of World Records Gamer’s Edition 2020” for being the “most popular ‘Fortnite’ skin request.” On the book, it read:

“Few ‘Fortnite’ skins have resonated with fans like the mighty Tender Defender (a.k.a.

the Chicken Trooper). Created by eight-year-old Connor and posted to Reddit by his father, ‘tfoust10,’ on 12 September 2018, the skin had earned more than 44,700 upvotes as of 31 October 2018. Epic answered the fans’ calls by adding the Tender Defender to ‘Fortnite’s’ item shop on 23 November 2018.”

The moment when Connor found out that he got included was even uploaded on their YouTube channel. In the video, his dad is setting up to capture the moment as he was given the book and started checking on the pages.

By the time he notices it, it’s evident how happy he was including his parents and siblings. Prior to this, he can also be heard saying how awesome it would be if Ninja could play with him.

Connor’s dad also took to r/FortNiteBR to thank the subreddit in helping his son make history. Down in the comments, he also clarified that it was not Epic who is sending his son free toys adding that it’s a different company that does that. When asked if they got the Tender Defender skin for free, he replied no.

Matchmaking and double XP in ‘Fortnite’

Meanwhile, patch notes for “Fortnite BR’s” v10.40 update have been rolled out as it ushered in another wave of tweaks in the game. One of these includes the implementation of the improved matchmaking logic to the game’s core modes.

With that in mind, players are likely to be pitted against other players with similar skills. They will then be matched with higher skilled players as they get better.

Epic Games also noted that they will slowly roll out this change to core modes in all regions as they are still testing and monitoring such change.

The developer also introduced Zone Wars in the game. Per its description, it’s a simulation of the endgame scenario in “Fortnite’s” battle royale mode, though it has a condensed moving zone. Both spawns and inventory items will be randomized, not to mention that players will have to eliminate their opponents while they avoid the Storm that’s closing in.

They also announced that on Friday, September 27 (9 A.M. ET), players will be getting double XP as this will go live throughout the weekend until Monday, September 30 (9 A.M. ET). Now that’s a good reason to grind in “Fortnite.”