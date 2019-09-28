In just a few more days, “Destiny 2’s” Season of the Undying will officially go live alongside a new expansion that is “Shadowkeep.” The final "This Week at Bungie" blog post was also published and it detailed some massive changes ahead of the game’s latest season. One of these upcoming changes includes some of the perks that will be getting some nerfs in the PvE. However, it may well seem that the Huckleberry Exotic will be getting some huge buffs in Season 8.

The 'Huckle Meta' according to Aztecross

According to YouTuber, and “Destiny 2” player, Aztecross Gaming the D2 community could be heading their way to what he calls a “Huckle meta” as the Exotic SMG seemed to have dodged the upcoming nerfs and, at the same time, received “a double-edged buff.” He also pointed out the weapon’s perks that make the weapon powerful by the time Season of the Undying goes live.

Huckleberry’s Ride the Bull Intrinsic perk increases its rate of fire (including its recoil) while holding down the trigger. What made it interesting is that eliminations using the Exotic will reload a portion of the magazine. However, the entire magazine will be reloaded if players have its Catalyst. This would mean that the weapon will go on provided that Guardians go from target to target, laying on the trigger (could be firing at 900 rounds per minute).

The Rampage perk, on the other hand, has been revealed by Bungie to have its efficacy toned down in PvE alongside other perks (Kill/Multikill Clip, Desperado, Swashbuckler, Surrounded, Onslaught, and Master of Arms). However, the developer pointed out in the recent TWAB post that the Huckleberry won’t be affected by the upcoming Rampage tweak.

Summing it all up, the Huckleberry gets a 10 percent damage buff, 22.5 percent PvE damage buff against minor and major combatants (both noted on previous TWABs), Rampage, and Ride the Bull intrinsic.

The last one is pretty much important according to Aztecross since both Lunafaction Boots and the Titan’s Rally Barricade no longer have an auto-reload capability.

Eriana’s Vow

Meanwhile, another “Destiny 2” content creator – Datto also uploaded a video where he featured a “Shadowkeep” gameplay (expect spoilers on that video) including the upcoming Exotic hand cannon that is Eriana’s Vow. That said, eagle-eyed fans of the game spotted some of the weapon’s perks as these are already making the rounds online:

Looks Can Kill (Intrinsic) - The weapon fires special shield-piercing ammo

(Intrinsic) - The weapon fires special shield-piercing ammo Death at First Glance (Trait) - Bonus damage when aiming down sights on the opening shot of an attack. It was also noted that the bonus is preserved provided that the shot deals precision damage or strikes an elemental shield.

Other perks of the weapon include Accurized Rounds, Polymer Grip, and Extended Barrel.

Players are quite curious right now as to how this new hand cannon will perform in “Destiny 2’s” PvP. They need not wait that long, though to try these for themselves as “Shadowkeep” will be released this October 1.