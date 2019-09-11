“Fortnite: Battle Royale’s” v10.30 update is expected to release another wave of cosmetics in the BR shooter alongside some changes/adjustments in the game. Leaks about these contents are beginning to trickle in over on various social media platforms and these include challenges and their corresponding rewards.

A Meteoric Rise

Known “Fortnite” leaker Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) is just one of the data miners who delved into the Athena game files yet again and dug up the above-mentioned missions.

He came out with the set of challenges dubbed “A Meteoric Rise” which he believes to be intended for the so-called Mystery skin. If his screenshot is anything to go by, there are seven of these challenges:

Destroy structures with Junk Rifts (0/10)

Visit different Rift Zones in the same match (0/3)

Eliminate opponents in Rift Zones (0/7)

Search chests or ammo boxes in Rift Zones (0/20)

Land in a Rift Zone and place Top 10 in Solo, Duos, or Squads (0/1)

Consume Glitched Foraged items with different effects (0/4)

Touch a giant glowing cube, enter the Rift above Loot Lake, and search a landing pod within a meteor (0/3)

Completion of any one of the challenges will reward players with 10 Battle Stars.

The same thing goes if they complete any two, three, five, and six challenges. Completing any of the four will give them the Star Surge Back Bling while completing all of the challenges will reward players with the Visitor Volta skin.

Summer Slurp

The data miner also unearthed the Summer Slurp Urgent Missions and their corresponding rewards:

Explosive weapon eliminations (0/1)

Use different trap slot items (0/2)

Search a Chest, Ammo Box, and a Vending Machine in the same match (0/3)

Deal damage with shotguns to opponents (0/500)

Land at Frosty Flights or Haunted Hills in different matches (0/3)

Deal damage with Pistols to opponents (0/200)

Search Chests at Greasy Grove or Sunny Steps (0/7)

Players who’ll complete any one, four, and six challenges will get them 10 Battle Stars, while completing any of the two, five, and seven missions will reward them with 500, 1,000, and 2,000 XP points respectively. Getting any of the three, on the other hand, will reward players with a new loading screen (Summer Slurp).

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite Video Game

Mystery Skin Challenges pic.twitter.com/mVJEypBsWs — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) September 11, 2019

Week 7 "Temporary" Challenges: pic.twitter.com/dyoPV7OWnc — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) September 11, 2019

P-1000 Challenges pic.twitter.com/ttrtAJn8wM — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) September 11, 2019 ‘Fortnite’s' voting system

Meanwhile, patch notes for v10.30 have been rolled out and it officially introduced the feature where the ”Fortnite BR” community now has the ability to vote on what’s featured in the game’s Item Shop.

Further, it was also noted that the first-ever community vote will kick off this week and details on how this would work were posted on another blog post. Leaks about the feature were made known to the “FNBR” community since hints about it were previously spotted by data miners within the game files.