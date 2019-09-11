Epic Games released the v10.30 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on September 11 at 4 AM Eastern Time. This patch was somewhat unique as the video game developer delayed releasing patch notes until the release came out. Patch notes are usually released around 20 minutes before the downtime, but the latest update has left players wondering what was going on behind the scenes.

Fortunately, the big patch was released shortly after 4 AM, bringing many changes to the in-game world.

As it had been previously revealed, two old popular locations, Greasy Grove and Moisty Mire, have returned to the game. These locations have returned as Rift Zones, which means they are not exactly the same as they were before. The patch was generally received well by the community as it has also brought the Tactical Submachine Gun back, which is one of the original and fan-favorite weapons.

Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove had been in the game since its original release in September 2017, but it was "removed" at the start of Season 7.

While the place hasn't completely disappeared from the map, it had been turned into an unnamed place of interest, and players could still access some parts of it, such as roofs of the houses of the central place.

The place has returned and it is now a taco zone! What makes it unique are tacos which rain down from the sky and make players dance in the area. While dancing, players regenerate their health, but they are immune to damage and cannot fight or build.

Players can also consume tacos, which are foraged items, for 10 effective health and a 40-percent speed increase for 20 seconds. Also, the floating island can be used for mobility!

Moisty Palms

Moisty Mire was another original place, and it was removed with the first patch of Season 5. The swamp was replaced by Paradise Palms and the desert biome, but the latest patch has added a twist to it. The swamp is back, but it is mixed with Paradise Palms!

In addition, the prison has returned with its original layout and the "Westworld" area is also back.

What makes this Rift Zone unique is its prop hunt feature. While in the zone, players may press the crouch button to turn themselves into props and blend in with the environment.

Dusty Depot

The Visitor's hideout in Dusty Depot has gotten an upgrade as well and it seems like he is trying to build another rocket there.

The Visitor has already launched a rocket once, which was at the end of Season 4.

Considering that he is doing it again, we can expect a Season X ending event to happen in Dusty Depot. Data miners have found another rocket model in the game data, and it will be interesting to see what will happen in the final weeks of the season.