Ever since the release of "Fortnite: Battle Royale" Season X, the addition of the new two-person vehicle called "B.R.U.T.E." has been a hot topic and the "Fortnite" community has been constantly complaining about how overpowered the new B.R.U.T.E. robots are and players with no skills at all can easily get elimination or even grab a Victory Royale while using it. The inclusion of the mechs to "Fortnite" has somewhat broken the competitive "Fortnite" arena and it doesn't seem like Epic Games is going to remove the B.R.U.T.E. anytime soon.

TimTheTatman's reaction to B.R.U.T.E.

Casual players aren't the only players who find it hard to win against the robots in a one versus one battle, some major streamers, professional players, and even the "Fortnite" champion himself have said that the new mechs are way too overpowered for the game. Famous American Twitch streamer "TimTheTatman," in a recent stream, proved his point about how the new robots do not belong to "Fortnite" at all by eliminating an entire squad without even looking at the screen.

Tim was playing a squad match with SypherPK, Fearitself, and MoNsTcR when he took the challenge of how many eliminations he could get with his monitor off. “You can see my monitor is off right now,” Tim said while pointing at his monitor to show his audience that the screen was indeed turned off.

The only guidance that Tim had was his squadmate's voice as SypherPK started to control the movement of the B.R.U.T.E. SypherPK told him to "Aim on the floor" as he walked near the other squad and TimTheTatman was able to eliminate two opponents.

A couple of seconds later, TimTheTatman was able to eliminate two more players of the same squad with a barrage of missiles and that way he was able to completely wipe the squad with his monitor off. Here's the clip from the stream:

Even after proving how overpowered this new addition is, Epic Games might not remove or nerf B.R.U.T.E.

because, in a recent blog post, Epic Games has made it clear that the mechs follow a certain "Fortnite philosophy" and that players of all skill sets have a shot of getting a Victory Royale with the mechs.

Tfue's take on the mechs

Considering Epic's statement about how players with no skills at all can achieve a victory using the B.R.U.T.E. vehicle, professional players with a lot of experience can absolutely dominate the battleground using it.

In a recent stream, "Fortnite" streamer Tfue used the mech in a Trios Arena and eliminated FaZe Dubs, FaZe Megga, and Envy LeNain just by aiming and launching missiles at them. The ridiculous nature of the robots is not good for competitive "Fortnite" and Epic Games needs to at least remove them from Arena game mode to ensure its skill-based matchmaking.