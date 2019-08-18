Epic Games has constantly worked hard to improve "Fortnite Battle Royale" and make it as popular as possible. The video game, which was released in September 2017, is still breaking gaming records, and its most recent tournament, Fortnite World Cup, was a huge success. The video game developer has been releasing weekly updates for the game for almost two years, and this is what separates "Fortnite" from other video games.

The game creator will keep releasing updates, even though some of them are controversial. "Fortnite Battle Royale" will soon get a big change to the Item Shop, and this should be a positive change that will most likely be accepted well by the community. According to the data found by data miners, Epic Games will release a voting system for the Item Shop, allowing players to pick cosmetic items that will be available for the purchase.

The big change

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" Item Shop hasn't been changed many times since the video game came out. Epic Games has come up with a great strategy to gain as much profit as possible from the sales of cosmetic items, and this strategy has worked well so far. Each item that appears in the shop is available for a limited time and no one knows when it will return again, which is why many "Fortnite" players buy cosmetic items as soon as they come out.

The upcoming change will improve the Item Shop and allow players to vote on cosmetic items that appear in it. According to data miners, players will be given either a few hours or days to vote for cosmetic items which will be released to the Item Shop. At the moment, it is unknown if Epic Games will allow players to vote on every single cosmetic item that has appeared in the shop or if there will be a selection of items available for voting.

Item Shop Voting



Strings:

CHOSEN WINNER

OWNED

{Quantity} left

SOLD OUT

LOCKED

{owned}/{price}

On Sale!

{0}% Off

20% OFF

ITEM HEADER LONG NAME UH OH

EVENT ITEMS



Tutorial Images: pic.twitter.com/x8x9iiJQMR — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) August 8, 2019

As you can see in the tweet above, players may be able to vote for event-exclusive items as well. Also, the strings found by data miners indicate that certain items will be put on sale, which has never happened so far.

Epic Games would put bundles on sale, but we may soon get some discounts for regular cosmetic items as well. In addition to this, certain cosmetic items may have a limited quantity.

When will the feature come out?

At the moment, it is unknown when exactly this Item Shop feature will come out. It appears that most of the files found by data miners have been added to the game with the first Season X patch, which means that we may get it in the following weeks of the season. However, it is important to note that some other features, such as Battle Pass gifting, were added to the game a few months before they were made available to players. The next patch may add more features files to the game data, so we could get more information from them.