Epic Games has hyped "Fortnite Battle Royale" players with Season X teaser images as they hinted at the return of the original map. Considering that this is what many players wanted, this seemed like a great move by the video game developer. When the season was released on August 1, the game creator has brought Dusty Depot back, which is one of the locations from the original map, and the location revealed in the first teaser during Fortnite World Cup.

While the season has been accepted relatively well by the community, there are some things about it that are not so great. The main complaint is a BRUTE mech, the two-player vehicle which offers players mobility and is capable of destroying structures very easily. This vehicle is disliked by both casual and competitive players, and Epic Games has released a lengthy post explaining why the vehicle is still in "Fortnite Battle Royale," even after many players asked for it to be vaulted.

The explanation has caused the outrage

On August 15, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer explained why BRUTE mech is still in the game, and why it won't be removed. This explanation has, once again, caused the outrage among players, since it is now 100 percent certain that the game creator will not vault it, at least not anytime soon.

Epic Games has started the post addressing the #RemoveTheMech movement and explaining its philosophy regarding the release of new items.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

According to the development team, the mission is to bring players of all skill levels together and provide them with fun experience where everyone has a chance to win. Catering to lower-skilled players is usually a bad move, and this is what most "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have a problem with.

The game creator continued, saying that another mission is "to provide spectacle and entertainment" while playing the game.

"B.R.U.T.E. encounters should feel like a unique engagement and not be the dominant experience during a game," is what Epic Games has mentioned. According to the developer, less skilled players have started earning more eliminations, while eliminations of higher-skilled players have remained steady.

The stats

Epic Games has added some interesting stats to the post, showing players how many eliminations BRUTE mechs have accounted for so far in the season.

In the Solo mode, the vehicle accounts for four eliminations per game on average, while this number goes to six for Duos, Squads, and Team Rumble. In Arena Solo, this number is under one with the recent nerfs, while the Trios competitive mode gets around one mech elimination per game.

"We regularly have and will continue to release content that shakes up gameplay in "Fortnite" in unexpected ways. And we’re committed to providing a constantly evolving, entertaining and fun experience to all players," is what the game developer finished the post with.