The players’ furor towards B.R.U.T.E.s in “Fortnite: Battle Royale” is still ongoing and it irked the community even more with Epic Games’ decision to let those mech suits stay in the game. The developer even rolled out some data showing the statistics of B.R.U.T.E. eliminations per game. That said, someone over on Reddit posted his version of such data that seem to debunk the developer’s claims.

Fortnite player’s Season X Elimination Data

Reddit user u/8BitMemes took to “Fortnite’s” main subreddit to show his own data of what he calls a “Season X Elimination Data.” The post features a pie graph and brief explanation of it where the OP stated he played 100 solo matches and sorted 9,614 eliminations through the killfeed into one of the categories that’s shown on the graph.

The data shows that shotguns took a huge chunk of the graph “as would be expected in close quarters combat.”

What made the data interesting is the data the OP obtained in B.R.U.T.E.s which according to him took a “startling amount of eliminations,” whereas explosives were used way lesser than they used to be. The graph shows that 11.5 percent of the elims came from the overpowered mechs.

Epic responds

Someone from Epic (u/DanDaDaDanDan) took notice of the Reddit post and asked for 8BitMemes‘ display name and when the OP started gathering the data.

He explained that he wants to compare the Reddit user’s data to theirs and even provided his email address. He also made it clear that he’s not making any assumptions. This after some members of the subreddit felt that he’s assuming that 8Bit’s lying about his data. The Epic staff also pointed out that he just wanted to rule out issues regarding their data gathering and even revealed that they’ve already triple checked it themselves.

In his recent comment, the Epic staff stated that their analysis found that elims attributed to mechs “accounted for 6.6 percent of elims in 8Bit’s matches,” and stated that it aligns to their previous overall match analysis. 8Bit, on the other hand, made an official response to Epic’s findings.

His response via PDF contained a sample of how he gathered his data for his Reddit post including his thoughts as to why his statistic is higher compared to Epic’s.

In his conclusion, he believes that the developer did not fudge their data to downplay the B.R.U.T.E. and stated that he has no reason to believe that Epic lied to their player base. Further, he also noted that he respects the game maker for posting their obtained data behind their philosophy for keeping the mechs in play. He pointed out, however, that he hopes that Epic Games would make the right decision regarding the B.R.U.T.E.s in “Fortnite.”