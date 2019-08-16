Game developer Epic Games has just released an official statement addressing their community’s plea to finally remove the B.R.U.T.E.s in “Fortnite: Battle Royale.” However, it looks like the mechs are here to stay and players both casuals and pros were obviously irked about such decision.

Tailored for noobs

One of them is a Reddit user named u/xSmexyTurtle who recently took to r/FortNiteBR to express his frustration.

Per the post, the game developer’s statement regarding the mechs “is a slap in the face to everyone that made an effort to get better at the game.” Further, the OP stated that payers should’ve just waited for Epic to roll out items so that they don’t need to practice adding that they (Epic) have the audacity to have a competitive mode which according to him is mind-boggling.

That said, massive “Fortnite” streamer Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) tweeted something way back in March that is still spot on to the things that are going on in the game.

According to him, there will come a time that developers will realize that they can’t protect the noobs from getting bopped. He further explained that the developers are just ruining their game whenever they tweak the game mechanics for the purpose of saving the newbies.

One day game developers will realize that you can't protect noobs from getting bopped. You add ranked, people will smurf. You separate casual and ranked, ppl will just go bot farm in casuals. You try to change game mechanics to save them, you ruin your game.🤷🏽‍♂️History doesn't lie! — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) March 29, 2019 Plausible reason

Meanwhile, a post from r/FortniteCompetitive provided a plausible reason as to why Epic maintained a firm stance on B.R.U.T.E.s.

The OP stated that it all goes back to Season 5 where he believes that Epic may have deliberately created the said season to be non-skill based and very casual friendly. He also pointed out that S5 was launched during the Summer months and all of the kids are on school break.

The OP added that Epic is just repeating the cycle as they are balancing towards a non-super casual meta that will remain for the entire Summer.

He even gave a piece of advice to players who are planning to play the game long term stating that they’d better be ready for every summer patch season as it will be “utterly awful balance-wise.”

For the uninitiated, Epic’s recent blog post regarding B.R.U.T.E.s came alongside a couple of graphs the represent the current state of the mechs in terms of eliminations across both core and Arena modes.

The first graph shows the average number of all of the mech’s eliminations per game in each of the game modes while the other shows the percentage.

However, someone on Reddit has pointed out that the stats that were shown by Epic are elims per B.R.U.T.E. that spawns. The player went on to state that the numbers are low on graph adding the statistics is way higher if the number of mechs that spawn each game will be put into consideration.