The players’ ire towards “Fortnite’s” massive mechs known as B.R.U.T.E.s is growing by the day as both casuals and pros agree to the fact that it doesn’t do anything good for the battle royale shooter. Exploits were also discovered while using it making the game unplayable to some. One of the most recent glitches that players stumble upon is the one where players can get easy wins if the steps are done correctly.

How to do it

A couple of “Fortnite” YouTubers (Glitch King and DopeFTL) have already uploaded tutorials on how to do it and both are gaining traction among the game’s player base. To perform what they call a god mode glitch, players will need to have the most essential part of the trick – a B.R.U.T.E. This alongside either a grenade or stink grenade and another player.

Once these are met, players will need to get their health bars under 15 by fall damage, stink grenade, or through the storm.

Next is to throw a grenade, enter the mech, and do a slam action by the time the grenade explodes. The player will then be knocked down and is the part where the teammate comes into play as he/she will have to revive the dazed player. The now revived player will have to hop back into the B.R.U.T.E. and drive it to the edge of the map. Jump off and make sure that the mech self-destructs before hitting the water.

If done correctly, the player will now be in a god mode state where he/she can’t be eliminated by other players not even by the storm.

Another known “Fortnite” content creator – SypherPK (@SypherPK) even mentioned this exploit in one of his recent tweets. According to him, players who have done the glitch can literally sit through the storm and wait until all players have been eliminated for those free and easy wins.

He went on to say that hopefully, through this glitch, the overpowered mechs will have to be removed from the game until the game-breaking exploit has been fixed.

Woke up to some amazing news. There is a bug with the mech that allows you to enter some form of god mode and sit in the storm until all players are dead for free and easy wins. This hopefully means mechs have to be disabled until this game breaking bug is dealt with. ❤️✌️ — LG SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 9, 2019

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case with Epic Games’ latest announcement involving B.R.U.T.E.s. Per the developer, they’ve just announced that they have nerfed the mech’s spawn rates per storm circle both in the Arena and Tournament playlists.

They added that they’ll continue to keep an eye on the impact of the game tweak now that “Fortnite’s” Championship Series will be kicking off next weekend.

We've lowered the spawn rates of the B.R.U.T.E. per Storm circle in Arena and Tournament playlists. We will continue to monitor the impact of this change in advance of next weekend's Champion Series event.



— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 10, 2019

Meanwhile, the leaker known as Rift (FNBR Leaks) tweeted out that the B.R.U.T.E.s can’t be vaulted during the game ‘s current season (Season X) as he pointed out that almost all of the challenges will need mechs in completing them.

He went on stating that it’s likely that the mechs will not be vaulted this season and believes that it might be done next season.